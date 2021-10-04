Chi Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan





Chosen by the Pakistanis to realize the dreams of the founding father of the nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Khan immediately stood out with his confidence and consistency. Affirmation in the achievement of the set objectives, such as the adjustment of the state finances, the expansion of the welfare state and the improvement of the investment climate, a rise of twenty-eight positions from 2018 to 2020 in the Doing Business of the World Bank, and consistency in the pursuit of the political orientations defended since the 2000s, such as the exit of the United States, the reduction of dependence on Saudi Arabia and a critical approach to the forces of the multipolarity of China, Russia, Iran and Turkey.

Additionally, posterity will credit Khan for bringing irrelevant issues to Pakistan until 2018, such as climate change, green transition, and energy diversification. Fears that the Prime Minister faced by endorsing gigantic reforestation plans, the construction of the Diamer Bhasha dam and the entry into the automotive market of the first electric cars.

For the diplomatic revolutions inaugurated, as well as for the pioneering political battles waged including the fight against the culture of clientelism, Khan was elected by Time, in 2019, one of the hundred most influential figures on the planet.

Behind the glittering display case, however, is dust, or rather rot. Khan, for example, never concealed that he felt a deep sympathy for the causes of the Qaedists and the Taliban. Sympathies that in 2020 would have dragged him into the eye of the storm, when, in a television interview, he called Osama bin Laden a martyr. And what quickly led him to evoke the most extreme wing of the nationalist electorate that of the Islamic fundamentalists, influencing considerably both the domestic policy and the absence of fight against the Christophobic persecutions and the foreign policy, l axis with Herdogan’s Turkey, the “escalation of the conflict”. with India for Kashmir and direct, concrete and multidimensional support for the Taliban movement.

What happened, in practice, is that Khan, whose electoral victory was applauded in the West because he was seen as a forerunner of a reformist and liberal wind, was neither understood nor studied. . Because reformist, yes, it always has been, but liberal, in the Western sense of the term, has never been. A patriot clinging to the secret service, sympathetic to dictatorship and terrorism, and inclined to India and the United States, on the other hand, the state always.

If, today, local political scientists and politicians still fail to understand the incomprehensible Pakistan, in short, also because in addition to neglecting its complexity, they try to decipher the thoughts of their children with the fogged lenses of centrism. western. And Khan, the khan of Islamabad, living proof of the limits of this modus interpretandi.

