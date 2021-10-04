PM Modi pays homage to Shyamji Krishna Varma on his Jyanti





On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Shyamji Krishna Varma, lawyer and journalist “great revolutionary”, “fighter for freedom”, on the occasion of his birthday. While paying tribute to Varma, the Prime Minister recalled how he brought his ashes from Switzerland to India in 2003. “I consider myself lucky to have had the opportunity to bring the ashes of Shyamji Krishna Varma from Switzerland in 2003 and to receive his certificate of reinstatement during my visit to the UK in 2015. It is important that young India in know more about his courage and greatness, “Modi tweeted. I consider myself lucky to have had the opportunity to bring back the ashes of Shyamji Krishna Varma from Switzerland in 2003 and to receive his certificate of reinstatement during my visit to the UK in 2015. It is important for young India to know about this. more about his courage and his greatness. pic.twitter.com/WDoMN0BFmD – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2021 Tweeting in Hindi, Modi described Varma as a “great revolutionary”. “He had dedicated his life to freeing India from the shackles of imperialist forces. A grateful nation will never forget its contribution to the struggle for freedom, ”he wrote on the microblogging site. Tributes to Shyamji Krishna Varma on his Jayanti. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2021 Shyamji Krishna Varma was born on this day in 1857 in Mandvi, Kutch, Gujarat. He founded the Indian Home Rule Society, India House and The Indian Sociologist in London. An admirer of Herbert Spencer and Dayanand Saraswati, he firmly believed in the precept that “Resistance to aggression is not simply justified, but imperative”. He briefly worked as a lawyer and Devan of various princely states until he was fired for conspiring against British colonial officials in Junagarh and returned to England. In 1905, Shyamji Krishna Varma founded the India House and The Indian Sociologist, which quickly became a meeting point for radical nationalists among Indian students in Britain. To avoid prosecution, he moved to Paris in 1907. He died in a hospital on March 30, 1930 in Geneva, Switzerland. Prior to her death, Varma had entered into a prepaid agreement with the Geneva Local Government and St Georges Cemetery to preserve his and his wife’s ashes in the cemetery for 100 years and to send their urns to India whenever she became independent in the during this period. Earlier, following a request from Paris-based scholar Dr Prithwindra Mukherjee, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the local government in Geneva agreed to repatriate his ashes to India. On August 22, 2003, the ash urns of Shyamji and his wife Bhanumati were handed over to the Prime Minister of Gujarat and now Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the City of Geneva and the Swiss government 55 years after the independence of the ‘India. The urns with ashes were first brought to Mumbai and from there to his birthplace in Mandvi. Today, a ‘Kranti Teerth’ memorial stands near Mandvi on 52 acres of land. Shyamji Krishna Varma and his wife’s ashes in two separate urns were kept at the memorial complex.

