Widodo launches month-long virtual Bible festival





Indonesian President Joko Widodo has launched a month-long virtual festival to encourage young Catholics to seek a better understanding of the Bible and to stand up for the values ​​it promotes. The event, organized by the National Catholic Training and Development Agency Pesparani and called Virtual Creation of Indonesian Catholics (KVKI), began with a Mass on October 2 and will be broadcast live on its YouTube channel until October 28. . Father Paulus Christian Siswantoko, one of the organizers, said the biblical values ​​the festival wants to instill include brotherhood, tolerance and a sense of belonging and charity. We hope that they will apply these values ​​in their daily life, said the priest, who is also executive secretary of the Indonesian Bishops Commission for the Laity. Under the theme “Human brotherhood in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will include a Bible story competition, a psalm singing competition and a quiz on Christian values. It will also include a talk show and seminars on various topics with participants from 34 provinces of Indonesia. This festival also highlights solidarity. We should be grateful that solidarity is one of our best national characteristics The pandemic limits our mobility and activities, but we must not lose our creativity. We need to be lively and productive in order to organize beneficial events through new platforms that involve many people and maintain health protocols, Widodo told attendees at the start of the festival. Therefore, I really enjoy this virtual festival. This proves that Catholics are able to adapt quickly to the situation, to be a model for new practices and to prepare for a transition from the pandemic to the endemic. He also called on Catholics to help those hard hit by the pandemic. I hope that this socio-religious program will strengthen the faith of Catholics, stimulate a spirit of nationalism and improve religious tolerance through love for the culture of Catholic Churches, he said. Thank you. You are now subscribed to the daily newsletter Referring to the theme of the program, Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said the event could become the beacon that lights up our hearts and minds so that we can become grateful humans for all of God’s blessings. Indonesian Bishops Conference President Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo of Jakarta hailed the festival as one that would help promote national unity. Although it educates young people about the Bible, this program is strongly linked to nationalism. It will end on October 28 when we celebrate Sumpah Pemuda [Youth Pledge Day], said the prelate. In October 1928, the first of three congresses was organized by young people at the Cathedral Church of Our Lady of the Assumption in Jakarta. They resulted in a commitment to forge a nation bound by a strong sense of unity under the slogan One Motherland, One Nation and One Language: Indonesia. This festival also highlights solidarity. We should be grateful that solidarity is one of our best national characteristics, Cardinal Suharyo said, adding that according to the Charities Aid Foundation’s World Giving Index 2021, Indonesia is the most generous nation in the world.

