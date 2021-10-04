Politics
Last Member of Parliament – House of Representatives
Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia, Dr. (HC) Puan Maharani accompanied President Joko Widodo on a working visit to Sorong, West Papua. During the visit, one of the activities carried out was the planting of corn with the farmers. The maize planting activity was carried out in the region of Jalan Rajawali, village of Klamesen, district of Mariat, regency of Sorong, Papua, on Monday (4/10/2021). There are now 8 hectares of land planted with corn, out of the target of 40 hectares which will be planted with corn seeds in stages.
Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo and West Papua Governor Dominggus Mandacan were also present at the corn planting event with farmers in Sorong. Puan was seen wearing a red shirt with a black sports jacket and sneakers as he planted corn seeds using a special planting tool.
Puan also accompanied Jokowi by talking to corn farmers. After sowing the seeds, Puan, Jokowi and Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo bought boiled corn from a roadside stall owned by a resident near the planting site. “It’s delicious. Too wrapped up eh, that to die Don’t worry, ”Puan told the seller as he tried boiled corn.
The first woman who served as Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives also took the time to greet residents while taking photos with a number of residents. “Madame Madame is in good health. Until we meet again, ”said one of the locals to whom Puan thanked.
Regarding corn planting activities with farmers, Puan spoke about food diversification. This takes into account the variety of types of Indonesian food which should make the dietary intake of Indonesian people equally diverse. “Like the corn we are currently planting together. Hope this reminds many people that rice is not the only thing in Indonesia. There are others, like corn, potatoes, sago, which contain carbohydrates, ”explained Puan.
He added that corn is healthy because it is rich in vitamins B6 and B9 which have the function of increasing the metabolism in the body so that the energy supply is smoother. In addition, Puan said, corn can be made by various types of processing. “Let it be burnt, boiled, like what I ate with the President and the Minister of Agriculture. There are many other types of corn-based foods, including specialties from various regions, ”he said.
In addition, Puan thanked the corn farmers who continue to try to help create food security. “Without farmers, Indonesia cannot have food sovereignty. Therefore, the DPR RI pays great attention to how to improve the welfare of farmers, because their hands feed us all, ”politician PDI-Struggle said.
Puan said agriculture is a profession that brings prosperity to many people. Therefore, he hopes that all parts of the nation will work together to produce more comprehensive solutions to overcome various classic agricultural problems. “Like the issue of high fertilizer prices, buying and selling prices, anticipation of crop failures, etc. ”Said Puan.
The former coordinating minister of human development and culture also hoped that the national food barn program could be the answer to various existing problems, including the corn sector. As is known, the lack of corn stock leads to a limited stock of feed, resulting in high prices.
“The increase in the price of feed has an impact on the increase in the price of beef chicken. Of course, this is a problem for the community, especially in an economy that is still unstable due to the Covid-19 pandemic, “Puan said. Puan also maintains that the food barn program will be stepped up in various regions so that it brings benefits not only to farmers, but also to the population as a whole.
On the other hand, Puan also promotes the Millennium Farmers Program which is the initiative of the government to support the agricultural sector. The government is currently providing training with the goal of creating 2,000 millennial farmers. “Millennial farmers will help Indonesia achieve food security. The DPR RI also supports various agricultural technologies to increase agricultural productivity, ”Puan said. (ann / sf)
