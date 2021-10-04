Boris Johnson live news: Breaking news as Gove suggests poverty behind Rayners jibe and assaulted former Tory leader





Michael Gove ironically attacks Starmer’s speech at Conservative Party conference Cabinet Minister Michael Gove has suggested that Deputy Leader of the Labor Party Angela Rayner called the Tory scum last month because of her childhood in a poor family. If you consider the circumstances in which she had to grow up and what she accomplished, then anyone could be wrong, Mr Gove said at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester. Ms Rayner has previously spoken of the hardships of her childhood and said that if she had grown up in modern times she would certainly have been taken away by social services. It came as five people were arrested after former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith was allegedly assaulted by being hit on the head with a traffic cone. Sir Iain said he was being chased by a group as he traveled to a Brexit interview on the sidelines of the conference on Monday afternoon. Key points Show last update



1633371091 Jacob Rees-Mogg: Thank Corbyn for allowing Brexit ‘ The stubbornness of former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyns and the lack of appeal to pro-Remaining Tories meant that an interim prime minister could not be installed to stop Brexit, Jacob Rees-Mogg claimed. Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, the Commons Leader said: It’s amazing how bad it has come to us not to get Brexit, that the British establishment wanted to stop it and made big efforts. And you know who we have to thank, weirdly? Let’s see if the conservative public can deal with this: we should thank Jeremy Corbyn. Mr. Rees-Mogg added: I’ll tell you why. Because our side that hated Brexit would have accepted any other Labor leader as interim prime minister to stop Brexit and hold a second referendum, etc. And any other Labor leader could have accepted that one of our sides was acting Prime Minister to stop Brexit. He said Mr Corbyn was unacceptable to most Tories despite his stance on holding a second referendum, leading to the 2019 general election which saw Boris Johnson win a large majority. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (AFP via Getty Images) Conrad DuncanOctober 4, 2021 7:11 PM 1633369901 Winding up the left is a joy, says Jacob Rees-Mogg Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg told the Conservative conference that one of the joys of political life is liquidating the left after Deputy Leader of the Labor Party Angela Rayner called the Tory scum . Asked about Ms. Rayners’ comments, the Conservative MP said: Why should we care? Here we are all together, they were great people because we were scum in the eyes of the socialists, but we succeed. As scum always does, we seem to be reaching the top, Mr Rees-Mogg added. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (PENNSYLVANIA) Conrad DuncanOctober 4, 2021 6:51 PM 1633369463 Angela Rayner called Tories a scum because she grew up in poverty, suggests Gove Plowing Angela Rayner called the scum Tory because of her difficult upbringing in a poor family, suggested Michael Gove. The Cabinet minister also hinted on Monday that Ms Rayner, who is deputy leader of the Labor Party, called the Tories homophobic [and] misogynist because she had been drinking. Our Deputy Political Editor, Rob merrick, has the full story below: Conrad DuncanOctober 4, 2021 6:44 PM 1633368749 Transportation Secretary defends HS2 despite changes to train travel after pandemic Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps has defended the HS2 rail network project against suggestions that the project’s business case has been altered by the Covid-19 pandemic. Mr Shapps was asked on Monday whether the possibility of fewer travelers had made the rail network less attractive to the government. He replied: When the Victorians built the West Coast Main Line and the East Coast Mainline over 150 years ago, they didn’t know about the Spanish Flu … they didn’t know about the First War. world, World War II, depression, they were unaware of several recessions. What I mean is we are not building railroads now for the next two years, the next five years or even the next 10 years, not least because they take a long time to build, we building for 100 years, and who doesn’t think we’re going to want to travel the next 100 years? Of course, we’re going to want it. Let’s have a long-term vision. Mr Shapps added that the UK would not regret expanding the country’s rail network and believed future generations would be grateful for the project. I think it’s a great way to travel, and I think we’ll be happy 100 years from now, 150 years from now people will say “oh those second Elizabethans” – if that’s what we are – “you know, they did for us what the Victorians did for our generation, ”he said. I sincerely believe that in the end we will be glad we did. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (EPA) Conrad DuncanOctober 4, 2021 6:32 PM 1633367562 Five people arrested after former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith allegedly assaulted Five people have been arrested in Manchester after former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith was allegedly assaulted by being hit on the head with a traffic cone. Police responded to an incident on Portland Street following reports of an assault around 4 p.m. today, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement. The officers were on site within minutes. Serious injuries are not believed to be, and following a short foot chase, three men and two women were arrested in connection with this and remain in detention for questioning. Our journalist, Daniel Keane, has more details below: Conrad DuncanOctober 4, 2021 6:12 PM 1633366819 Woman violently assaulted at Conservative Party conference in Manchester A woman claimed she was severely assaulted while attending the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Sunday evening. Tories said on Monday that the man involved in the incident had his conference pass revoked because of his completely unacceptable behavior. Our journalist, Andy Gregory, has the full story below: Conrad DuncanOctober 4, 2021 6:00 PM 1633366378 Conservative lead over Labor reduced to three points, poll finds The Conservatives’ lead over Labor has been cut in half to three percentage points, according to a new poll. Research by Redfield & Wilton Strategies showed the Conservatives still held the support of 40 percent of voters, down 1 percent, while Labor had 37 percent support, up 2 percent. The poll follows the Labor Party’s annual conference last week and lingering concerns over food and fuel shortages in the UK. You can find the full results below: Conrad DuncanOctober 4, 2021 5:52 PM 1633365647 Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that officers responded to an incident at the Midland Hotel in connection with the Conservative Party conference, where a woman was allegedly assaulted by a party activist. Police responded to an incident at the Midland Hotel around 12:30 a.m. this morning (Monday) following reports of an assault on a 33-year-old woman, a force spokesperson said in a statement. Officers arrived quickly, no injuries were reported and no arrests were made. However, a man has been identified [and] his accreditation was withdrawn for the remainder of the Conservative Party conference. Our investigation into what happened is ongoing. The spokesperson added: GMP is here to protect. Women’s safety is a top priority, and something we continue to take very seriously. Conrad DuncanOctober 4, 2021 5:40 PM 1633365213 Senior Tory warns Red Wall families will be the least able to afford Johnson’s green agenda Boris Johnson has been warned that his green program will not work if the government imposes significant additional costs on low-income households in order to go to net zero emissions by 2050. Jake Berry, chairman of the Northern Research Group of Conservative MPs, said Monday ministers must admit that it will be many Red Wall communities that will be least able to afford the changes needed to tackle climate change. Our political correspondent, Ashley cowburn, has the full story below: Conrad DuncanOctober 4, 2021 5:33 PM 1633364542 Labor accuses Johnson government of wasting $ 3.5 billion on questionable contracts Labor has accused Boris Johnson’s government of showing complete disregard for working people by wasting $ 3.5 billion of taxpayer dollars on questionable contracts. A new analysis of Tussell’s government procurement data by the party suggests that 3.5 billion Covid contracts have been awarded to companies linked to the Tories – more than triple the initial tally of 1 billion in labor revealed in October 2020. The Conservatives have shown utter contempt for working people by wasting taxpayer money on questionable contracts, Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner said in a statement. Whether it’s unnecessary PPE or the billions that have passed on Test and Trace, they have shown that they are alone and cannot be trusted to stand up for workers. Even as the government hits working families with an unfair tax hike and household bills skyrocket, the Conservatives continue to give billions of pounds to friends and donors. Ms Rayner added: The government should have long ago ended the emergency rules that gave ‘VIP access’ to public markets and now they have to say how they will get back the public money that was handed over to their buddies for PPE unusable or services not provided. In her conference speech in Brighton last week, fictitious party chancellor Rachel Reeves said a Labor government would recoup every penny possible from failed Covid contracts given to friends of the Tories. Conrad DuncanOctober 4, 2021 5:22 PM

