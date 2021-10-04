President Jokowi appreciates the enthusiasm of the people of West Papua to participate in the COVID-19 vaccination





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reviewed the implementation of the mass COVID-19 vaccination for students, the general public and the elderly (elderly) held at the Special Raider Battalion 762 / VYS Multipurpose Building, East Sorong District, Sorong City, West Papua, Monday (04/10/2021) morning. The President appreciated the enthusiasm shown by West Papuans when they participated in the COVID-19 vaccination. “I really, really appreciate the great enthusiasm of the community to participate in this mass vaccination program to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially the Delta variant in West Papua province and in our country , Indonesia, ”he said. The President said that the implementation of this mass vaccination was an effort to speed up vaccination in West Papua. Not only in Sorong City, mass vaccinations were also held simultaneously in nine districts of West Papua Province. The nine regencies are Teluk Bintuni Regency, Sorong Regency, Fakfak Regency, Manokwari Regency, Raja Ampat Regency, South Manokwari Regency, South Sorong Regency, Wondama Regency and the regency of Kaimana. During a dialogue with President Jokowi by video conference, the representative of the Fakfak regency indicated that he was carrying out vaccinations with a target of 200 participants. Vaccination focused on three points, namely the KONI Fakfak building, the Immanuel church hall in Central Fakfak and the Pariwari district office. It was also reported that the vaccine stock available at Fakfak was still sufficient, amounting to 5,440 doses. OK fine. It will be consumed immediately, there is no vaccine stock, it will be injected to the public immediately. The sooner the better, the president said in response to the report. Meanwhile, representatives of the Manokwari regency said vaccination in the region had been carried out at three points with a target of 600 participants. For Manokwari, our goal today is 600 [orang] with three points. The first was at GKI Ebenhaezer Church, Fanindi, Manokwari, then the second was at Bhayangkara Police Hospital in West Papua, and the third was in Prafi region, Manokwari, a representative from Manokwari said. . Closing the dialogue, the Head of State also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the local government and traditional rulers of West Papua who also invited the public to participate in the national immunization program. “Once again, I would like to thank the local government, religious leaders, traditional leaders, community leaders who have invited the public, students and university students to participate en masse in the mass immunization”, a- he concluded. Indonesian House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani, Investment Minister / BKPM Head Bahlil Lahadalia, West Papua Governor Dominggus Mandacan and Deputy Mayor Sorong Pahimah Iskandar also attended the review. (TGH / UN) Related News:> Dialogue with participants and vaccination organizers in West Papua (via videoconference), following the COVID-19 vaccination review for students, general public and the elderly, at Multipurpose Building 762 / VYS of the Special Raider Battalion, East Sorong District, Sorong Town, West Papua Province, October 4, 2021> Has great potential, President Jokowi calls for increased agricultural productivity in West Papua> Review and planting of corn seeds, in village of Klamesen, Sorong Regency, West Papua Province, October 4, 2021> Support the development of the Tambourine Zone, Cisumdawu toll road scheduled for operation in early 2022> Working visit to Sorong, President Jokowi will plant corn to review the vaccination

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/presiden-jokowi-apresiasi-antusiasme-masyarakat-papua-barat-ikuti-vaksinasi-covid-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos