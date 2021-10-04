Boris Johnson says he still hopes to see the M4 relief route





The Prime Minister said his UK government still hopes to build an M4 relief road in Newport, but declined to say whether he would bypass the Welsh government to do so.In a new interview, he confirmed that the project will be included in an upcoming review of UK transport links by Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy.Road construction in Wales is the responsibility of Cardiff ministers who abandoned the M4 plan in 2019 for environmental reasons.The Prime Minister has repeatedly said that there will be no U-turn, “Not while I am Prime Minister because I have made my decision and it is entirely up to me.” Mark Drakeford said the road will not be built while he is prime minister In June, the Welsh government removed long-standing planning protection preventing further development along the proposed route, making it difficult, if not impossible, to relaunch the plan.These obstacles did not stop the Prime Minister and other senior Conservatives from saying that they are still determined to see a relief road built.I asked him if he would step in and override the decision of the Welsh government even if it could cause a constitutional crisis, two years since I last asked him that question. He declined to say if he would override the Welsh government decision He told me, we are looking at a number of projects for the, for the Union connectivity review including, including the M4, including the, the North Wales Corridor, the ‘A55 and all that and you will hear more from Sir Peter Hendy, and his team in due course.I suggest to him that the Welsh government has categorically rejected it and that this Welsh government has just been elected by the Welsh people. Although I asked him several times if he would step in and override the decision, he only said we would work with the Welsh government and let’s see.Two years ago, I pointed out that the important thing was that the Tories continued to talk about building an M4 back-up road and what that meant for their approach to decentralization, even though they couldn’t do it. Two years later it seems that those at the top of the party have not yet given up on making it a practical reality.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/wales/2021-10-04/boris-johnson-says-he-still-hopes-to-see-m4-relief-road The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos