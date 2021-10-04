Strong dollar after 4 consecutive weeks of advances

The dollar consolidated its gains against rivals on Monday after four straight weeks of rising, as growing concerns over the Chinese real estate sector and firm US Treasury yields encouraged hedge funds to increase their long positions.

After spending the second quarter of 2021 on its back, the dollar has received new momentum in recent weeks, hitting its highest year-on-year highs against rivals last week as major investment banks revised their prices upward. forecasts.

All other major currencies weakened against the greenback last week, with traders now firmly eyeing US employment data for September, due on Friday, to decide whether the Fed will support its decision to cut. its bond purchases.

“The dollar’s recent gains come down to three sources: bets that the Fed will begin its rate hike campaign next year, investors seeking shelter from the stock market storm and the hope that the The US economy is strongly protected from the global electricity crisis, ”said Marios Hadjikyriacos, strategist at Brokerage XM.

Citigroup strategists expect the dollar to rise due to challenges in the Chinese real estate sector, higher US yields unmotivated by a global economic recovery and the negative impact on energy importers.

Shares of struggling developer China Evergrande have been suspended in Hong Kong, rekindling market nerves over the possibility of contagion.

A bullish dollar is also supported by Kit Juckes, strategist at Societe Generale, which is bearish on the euro.

The dollar’s gains have been more pronounced against some of its main rivals, with the greenback hitting a 14-month high against the euro and a 19-month high against the yen last week, with markets estimating that rates American interests could rise before their global peers.

In London trading on Monday, the euro fell back below $ 1.16 and at $ 1.1598 is not far from last week’s low of $ 1.1563.

Relative to a basket of its rivals, the dollar was broadly stable at 93.96 after gaining for four straight weeks, its strongest streak of rise since late June, according to data from Refinitiv.

The latest weekly positioning data showed hedge funds increased their dollar holdings against rivals to their highest levels since November 2019.

The dollar’s gains also breathed life into dying markets of currency volatility with a gauge measuring daily fluctuations hitting its highest levels in 2.5 months at 6.2%.

With Chinese markets closed for a holiday, traders’ attention will be firmly focused on monthly US employment data on Friday which analysts say will pave the way for US policymakers to adopt a more hawkish tone. Yields on benchmark 10-year US Treasury debt remained near their highest levels in more than three months at 1.47%.

Friday’s US employment data is expected to show continued improvement in the labor market, with a forecast of 460,000 jobs being created in September – enough to keep the Federal Reserve on track to start shrinking ahead of the end of the year.

“The market feels that if the US jobs data remains robust over the next few months, the Fed’s rate hikes might not be too far from the end of the cut in 2022,” the officials said. Credit Suisse strategists in a quarterly outlook note.