I replied to those annoying spam messages for a week





When news from Leaked personal data of Indonesian President Joko Widodo broke, I knew I could no longer trust the government to protect our personal information. If the country’s most prominent figure has been the victim of a data breach, what about commoners like me? I was resigned to my fate as an Indonesian, living in a country where personal documents like identity cards (even the electronic version) and household registers have to be photocopied for administrative purposes. Whenever you create an account in e-commerce apps, you need to provide your ID number, along with a photo of yourself holding your ID card, to verify your identity. The risk that my identity will be usurped, whether for To borrow money or for rip people off, is inevitable.

Although I gave up on the situation, I am still frustrated with the spam messages that keep filling my inbox. Every day at least one unknown number sends me a text to offer me a loan or to let me know that I have won an incredibly large amount of money. Our communication ministry said we can put an end to these spam messages by registering our ID number and household registration documents at their service, but I and many others still receive such messages daily despite having done so. One day I was so fed up with all the spam that I decided to buy a new number. My plan was to save the number nowhere and use it only to contact people close to me. I was optimistic that my new number will not be “tainted” with spam messages. I enjoyed some peace and quiet for about two weeks before I received my first spam message. Curious about how this happened, I asked digital security consultant Teguh Aprianto why spam messages always populated my new number. He said the number might not be that new. “So far in Indonesia, abandoned phone numbers are recycled and resold. It is possible that these new numbers were used by others to make some recordings, ”Teguh told me.

“Another thing to consider is where you bought this issue. If you bought it from street vendors, they probably wrote down every phone number you sold. They sell the database and the collectors take that data from them. I bought the number from a street vendor. I mean, I didn’t know where else to get it. Teguh doubts the government is taking digital security concerns seriously. “People are confused about receiving strange messages. When we complain [to the government], we are told to report it. So far the government has made no effort [other than] awaiting reports, ”he said. When I asked what I could do to protect my phone number from spam messages, he advised me to buy a number from international providers that can be used in the country. He said most local providers cannot guarantee that our number will be safe from scammers. It seemed like I had no choice but to make peace with the spammers, just like the President told us to “Coexist” with COVID-19. So I took the high road and decided to befriend these anonymous texters. But will they return my feelings? I spent a week texting them back to find out. Day 1 Since my inbox was already filled with spam messages, I spent all day listing the contact details of my potential new friends. From the day I received the issue in March until mid-September, I had received a total of 22 spam messages. Ten offered loans, 11 were price scams and one was a business partner request from someone claiming to be from Malaysia. The messages were sent by SMS, but I could not chat with these numbers. Almost all of them asked me to contact another number included in the text message. I contacted all 22 of them and started the conversations with messages like, “Hello, is it true that you can lend me money?” or “Hello, I am the winner of X and would like to claim the prize.” I left my phone on my table and went to bed. hope someone will reply to the message, I was thinking. I really need a friend to share my deepest feelings with. Day 2 The first thing I did when I woke up was check my phone. I was so excited to see their responses. Since so many messages were coming in, I focused on creating chemistry with people offering to lend money through online loans. Their responses were quite similar. They asked me to send a message detailing my personal information. I had to attach a photo of my ID card, household registration and booklet. They also asked me to fill out an application form. After that, they said they would lend me between 5 and 500 million Indonesian rupees ($ 350- $ 35,000). Attractive. That’s what friends are for, right? They are ready to help you when you are having financial difficulties. I saved these numbers and checked their WhatsApp profiles. I looked at their photos, trying to get to know them better. Of the 10 contact numbers, only one did not have a profile picture. One number had a picture of two smiling men, another also had a picture of two men but they were holding fuzzy certificates. The others sported the logo of the organization they were supposed to work for. A number is not saved on WhatsApp and could not be reached by SMS.

I ignored all requests to fill out a form. All I wanted was a shoulder to cry on, but they left my ramblings on “read.” All they cared about was the money, I guess. Day 3 Although knowing that most of them acted like I didn’t exist, I decided to still greet them every morning. I tried to engage them in a discussion about life. Maybe, just maybe, someone would have changed their mind and want to be friends with me. Five people read my message but ignored me, while four sent a message similar to the previous day. One of them asked me for my photo. Seeing a chance to converse with them, I uploaded an unidentifiable image I got from the internet. I told them my name was Widi and I was from Klaten, a regency in Central Java (I apologize to anyone called Widi from Klaten). “Send me your video, show me your face,” they replied. Damn, I just wanted to talk about my love life, but they insisted that I verify my identity, so I cut all ties.

Day 4 Tired of talking to people who only cared about money and business, I turned to spammers who told me I won an award. They claimed to be from trusted institutions including a health care and social security agency that supposedly distributed COVID-19 aid, an e-commerce platform, an oil and gas company, and a celebrity couple. . The health agency and the celebrity couple didn’t provide an alternate contact number, so I decided to try the ones purportedly from an e-commerce site and gas company instead. But it was a long process to get their numbers.

Unlike other spam messages, their texts did not have a contact number, but a link to a poorly designed website. The content of the two pages was very similar. In one article, they insisted that everything they said in the text was not a scam. They also congratulated me on being chosen as the winner. One thing that caught my eye is that the ad specifically asked me not to tell anyone about the prize I’m supposed to receive. They said it could lead to jealousy. I finally found their WhatsApp numbers at the bottom of the site. I sent them a message, hopeful that my efforts would bear fruit. I received a response, but they asked for my name and PIN in the previous message. I ignored these requests and started talking about life instead, but they left me on “read”. Day 5, 6, 7 The last three days have passed without incident. I spent them contacting the numbers I had contacted before. I also started texting those who sent spam messages to another number that I use for work. Aside from the 22 contacts I collected from my new number, I also replied to 52 other people using my work number, none of whom answered me. These seven days have passed without me making a single new friend. I can’t believe they were all so cruel. Follow Ikhwan Hastanto on Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vice.com/en/article/m7ey5y/replying-spam-text-messages-scam The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos