This is Jokowi’s hope for Sota Papua’s integrated PLBN





President Joko Widodo said the border area is a representation of Indonesia’s development progress that the community can be proud of. Photo PLBN: Ministry of PUPR

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo said the border area is a representation of Indonesia’s development progress that the community can be proud of. This was conveyed by the president of the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) during the inauguration of the integrated state border post (PLBN) of Sota in the regency of Merauke, in the province of Papua, Sunday (3/10). The inauguration was marked by the signing of the inscription of President Joko Widodo which was also attended by the Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives Puan Maharani, the Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono , Minister of the Interior Tito Karnavian, Minister of Investment / Head of the Investment Coordination Council Bahlil Lahadalia, Commander of TNI Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, Merauke Regent Romanus Mbaraka and Asmat Regent Elisa Kambu. “With a new face, a new look, and also, no less important, with better methods of service which reflect our commitment to develop border areas,” said President Jokowi. This development is the eighth integrated PLBN that already exists at the borders and the second PLBN in Papua after Skouw and will also build the PLBN Yetetkun in the Boven Digoel regency. The Sota PLBN building is integrated with commercial buildings, public and social facilities such as markets and residences. “I hope that Sota PLBN will provide better and more comfortable services to the Indonesian people who cross Indonesia on their way to Papua New Guinea. Improve security in border areas, encourage the growth of new economic centers and render people more in love and more proud of the Indonesian nation, ”said President Jokowi. PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said that the construction of PLBN was not only designed as a cross-border post, but would also be encouraged to become a new center of economic growth with the presence of a market.

