After Jordan, will Turkey take the plunge with Assad?

Jordan’s King Abdullah II, who supported regime change in Syria and authorized the flow of arms through his kingdom to opposition rebels, met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday. It was the first timethe couple have been communicating since the devastating civil conflict in Syria began ten years ago. The thaw, which also saw Jordan reopen its sealed borders with its impoverished neighbor, is seen as the latest indication that Assad is being rehabilitated after being dismissed as a war criminal. With much encouragement from Assad’s Russian mentors, the UAE, Oman and Egypt have already made overtures in Damascus, while Saudi Arabia is also reportedly engaged in informal talks with the Assad regime. The biggest change, however, would be a similar U-turn on the part of Turkey, which shares a 911 kilometer-long border with Syria, occupies much of its territory and remains the main mentor of the Syrian armed opposition. .

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is tightening its ties with its regional pet peeves, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Will he do the same with Assad? The question is asked more and more frequently on prime-time political debate broadcasts. The country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, would do anything as long as it served to maintain his power, said Sefik Cirkin, a veteran nationalist politician who opposed the campaign to overthrow Assad. .

The Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the center-right Iyi de Cirkin party have long advocated reestablishing ties with Damascus. These calls are growing louder amid growing public resentment towards an estimated 3.7 million Syrian refugees residing in Turkey. Violent incidents targeting Syrians are on the increase. Soaring food prices and unemployment are fueling hostility. The opposition cynically exploits the public mood to score points ahead of the national legislative and presidential elections due by 2023 at the latest.

CHP chief Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who reportedly received an invitation from Assad to visit Damascus, says he would send the Syrians home within two years of taking office. Opinion polls consistently suggest that an overwhelming number of Turks want nothing more. The majority believe that sitting down with Assad is the key to solving the problem, and more AKP supporters feel the same way, Nezih Onur Kuru, political scientist and pollster at Koc University of India, told Al-Monitor. Istanbul.

Omer Onhon, Turkey’s last ambassador to Syria and author of a recent book on his experiences there, finds the idea of ​​sitting down with the Syrian dictator abhorrent. He is a man who used chemical weapons against his own people, Onhon told Al-Monitor. Still, he says talks can be initiated with elements of the regime on issues of common concern and that once the conditions are right and, yes, realistically, it won’t be anytime soon, the Syrians must be sent back to their country. Their presence has become a domestic political issue. This creates internal tensions.

Do not mistake yourself. I am in no way against the Syrian people, added Onhon. Of course, they must be allowed to return for work, for education and as tourists, but within the limits of the law.

Still, Erdogan could rightly claim that Syrians drawn to Assad’s promises of reconciliation face horrors similar to those that sparked the 2011 uprising, as we see now in Daraa, where it all began. Relocating so many people against their will, the majority of Syrians say they would like to stay is in violation of international law and difficult to imagine. And with the country in physical and financial ruins, where would they go and how would they survive? But with his party’s ratings at an all-time low, Erdogan is well aware that the opposition will retaliate that it was he who created the problem to begin with by arming and harboring opposition rebels, including countless jihadists. , long after the United States decided to leave Assad. .

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu revealed last month that talks were underway with the UN refugee agency to repatriate the Syrians. It’s wrong to watch [the issue] in a racist and fascist way. On the other hand, if he [becomes] social problem, we must find a solution by producing new policies, he said.

The government says at least 450,000 Syrians have returned home and new measures are being introduced to ensure they stay away.

For example, since the beginning of the year, the AKP-led municipality of Fatih in Istanbul, often referred to as Little Syria due to the high number of Syrians there, has banned the rental of apartments in strangers. The district mayor said that foreigners “were damaging the social fabric. As of September 2, Syrian refugees whom Turkey calls foreigners under” temporary protection and refuses to grant them official refugee status can no longer register at Ankara. ”The move follows deadly clashes between Syrians and Turks in the working-class suburb of the capital, Altindag. On September 30, a Syrian stabbed and killed a 17-year-old Turk in Izmirs Torbali district, causing a wave of similar violence.

As community tensions escalate, signs are emerging that Erdogan’s policy in Syria may be on the verge of another change. It remains to be seen whether it is as brutal as in 2016 after it shot down a Russian fighter jet in Syrian airspace, Turkey ditched rebel-held Aleppo in order to stave off the wrath of the Kremlins.

Cavusoglu told NTV news channel last month that a political meeting with Damascus was impossible. However, the government has made no secret that Hakan Fidan, the Turkish spy chief who oversees relations with the Turkey-based Syrian opposition and a constellation of armed groups, had secret talks with the Syrian leader. from the National Security Bureau, Ali Mamlouk. The two were expected to meet again at the end of last month in Baghdad, although the summons has yet to be confirmed.

More consequent, perhaps, Erdogan declared that if it were up to him, the United States would withdraw its forces from northeastern Syria and Iraq as it did from Afghanistan. Conventional thinking has long been that despite its incessant calls to Washington to end its alliance with the Syrian Kurds, Ankara wants the United States to stay in Syria to counterbalance Russia.

Erdogans’ remarks to CBS presenter Margaret Brennan may well have been prompted by his anger at President Joe Biden for not granting him a photo op on the sidelines of the opening of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last month. Or they may have been a boost to Russian Vladimir Putin ahead of his September 29 meeting with the Turkish leader in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Either way, any pivot to the Assad regime is unlikely to be motivated by the political fallout from the refugee problem. Turkey’s unwavering paranoia over Kurdish gains under US protection will likely be the root cause, as has been the case with three major Turkish military interventions in northern Syria, the most recent in October 2019.

Unlike Trump, who gave the green light to Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring, the Biden administration made it clear that no such gifts were in store for Ankara and that around 800 special forces would remain in the country. northeastern Syria for the duration of his tenure. As such, Turkey’s best bet for achieving its goal of destroying the self-administration of the Syrian Kurds would be to strike a deal with the regime. Turkey would allow Assad to retake rebel-held Idlib province and support his claims the country is safe for the return of refugees. This, in turn, would persuade the international community to release funds for the reconstruction of Syria. The UN would be there to supervise everything.

In return, Turkey would have complete freedom to attack the Kurdistan Workers’ Party targets in Syria, as it did following the 1998 attacks. Adana Chordssigned between Turkey and Assad’s father, Hafez, following Turkish threats to invade Syria.

This would suit Assad perfectly since the Kurds, under American protection, control the country’s main oil fields, dams and farmland, and pose a greater threat to his authority than he is willing to admit. Russia, which is anxious to see Assad regain full control, would likely agree. No matter how anti-Kurdish nationalists within the security establishment and like-minded hawks in the Turkish opposition, have convinced themselves that the above could work and insist that Assad will prevent a new influx of Syrians into Turkey. The question of how the United States is likely to react remains unanswered.

In any case, the famous pragmatist Erdogan is unlikely to be in a hurry. Refugees on both sides of the border, and now those coming from Afghanistan, give Erdogan considerable leverage over the European Union. The European bloc has distributed hundreds of millions of euros to Ankara to keep them away. The undocumented Syrians are also sources of cheap labor and greater profits for greedy businessmen. A long-standing conspiracy theory launched by the opposition is that Erdogan is granting Syrian citizenship to expand his pool of votes.

Omar Kadkoy, a policy analyst at Turkey’s Economic Policy Research Foundation, an Ankara-based think tank, scoffs at the claims, noting that around 160,000 Syrians have been naturalized so far. About half are not old enough to vote. The argument that Syrians will be kingmakers in the next election is ludicrous. And if Erdogan’s survival depends on 80,000 Syrians, he must be truly desperate and in dire straits, Kadkoy told Al-Monitor. While a majority of adult Syrians who have acquired citizenship could vote for Erdogan as a moral refund, this would likely be a unique case, Kadkoy speculated. As for young Syrians, they are unlikely to vote for another one-man show, having fled another home.

Kadkoy is among those who believe it will be inevitable for Ankara to reach out to the Assad regime, but perhaps not as quickly as Ankara did with Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

What would propel Turkey forward is whether Damascus, along with Moscow, could ensure that Kurdish influence in northern Syria does not expand further and fall under the control of the Syrian government, he said. The catch is that whatever hatred Erdogan feels for Assad, Syria’s strongman returns the favor. No one can force Damascus to take back 6 million Syrians unless they dictate their own terms, Kadkoy observed. Nothing decisive can happen before the 2023 election, he predicted. And Damascus can relax and wait for Ankara to take a step.