Chris John: PON is running safely and smoothly as President Joko Widodo intended





Tribunnews.com reporter Abdul Majid TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAYAPURA – An Indonesian boxing legend who now serves as Central KONI’s General Vice President for Foreign Cooperation, Media and Public Relations, Chris John also visited the venues that hosted the XX Papua PON match. Today, along with Central KONI President Marciano Norman, Chris John attended a rowing competition at the rowing venue, Youtefa bay, Jayapura, on Monday (4/10/2021). The man dubbed Dragon also ensured that the PON event ran safely and smoothly, as President Joko Widodo had hoped. “I think this is very good, especially since the president (Joko Widodo) wishes success, implementation and success for all of us,” Chris John told Tribunnews. “We are very happy. The KONI team also checked the readiness and it’s amazing, the venue, the committee, the coaches, the athletes, everything should be good,” he continued. Chris Jon said he was grateful that the XX Papua PON, which had been delayed for a year, was finally able to take place this year. According to him, the PON event, which is still in a state of a Covid-19 pandemic, is inseparable from the important role of President Joko Widodo. For this reason, he thanked President Jokowi for giving his blessing for the PON to be held this year in Papua. “Of course, with this PON, it is the desire of all Indonesian athletes to be able to participate in this PON because they have been waiting for a long time, with yes and no,” said Chris John. “This is why we are very grateful to the president of PON, because it PON was carried out this year and went well. It is a renewal for the athletes because finally PON exists”, he said. he explains. In addition, Chris John hopes that PON’s presence can hone the skills of Indonesian athletes so that they can compete on the international stage and make Indonesia proud. “I hope that from the achievements of this PON, the athletes can be watched more closely, can again be encouraged to be able to achieve overseas achievements such as the SEA Games, the Asian Games and even the Games. Olympic, ”he hoped.

