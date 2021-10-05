Modi kept AIIMS promise to Mangalagiri: Veerraju

Guntur : BJP State President Somu Veerraju said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had kept his promise to build the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences in Mangalagiri.

He said the Center will build a highway from Amaravati to Anantapuram. He sanctioned two defense projects in Krishna district.

He addressed a press conference, he said that the Center has developed two highways in Badvel. He said the Center donated 3,000 rupees for providing a tap connection to every house in the state.

He clarified that the central government implements several social protection programs in the state and added that the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi works for the welfare of the poor.

He said the state government has been giving power around the clock since 2014 with the cooperation of the Center. He criticized the government’s failure to build the state capital Amaravati. He said the BJP believes politics is for service, not for making money. He said the Center gives 6,000 rupees to every farmer in the state.

He said the party’s state unit had briefed the party leadership on the situation in the Assembly constituency of Badvel and was awaiting their consent to participate in the ballot.

Previously, he had opened a photo exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a blood camp in the city of Guntur.

BJP vice president of state Ravela Kishore Babu, official state spokesperson Chandu Sambasiva Rao and OBC leader Morcha AnumoluYedukondalu were present.