David Schoen, lawyer who defended Trump during impeachment, to chair ZOA





WASHINGTON (JTA) The Zionist Organization of America elected David Schoen, the Jewish lawyer whose orthodox observance drew media attention as national president as he defended former President Donald Trump in the second trial impeachment of Trump.

Schoen, a constitutional attorney who lives in Atlanta, served for years on ZOA’s board of directors and represented the organization, in one case leading ZOA’s efforts to hold the Palestine Liberation Organization legally accountable for terrorist attacks committed in its name.

He rose to nationwide fame when he represented Trump after the House of Representatives ousted the former president for starting the Jan.6 insurgency in the capital. The Senate acquitted Trump.

Schoen covered his head several times with his hand before drinking a glass of water while speaking during Trump’s Senate trial, leading observers to guess he was saying a blessing. He was also absent from the trial in the run-up to Shabbat.

Schoen, who usually wears a kippah, said he did not wear one during the trial because he thought it would look awkward.

Trump was not the first high-profile case of Schoens. He was scheduled to represent Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges when the financier was found dead, apparently by suicide, in prison.

Former US President Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyer David Schoen covers his hand with his head before drinking water during a Senate hearing in Washington, DC on February 9, 2021. ( Screenshot of CNN broadcast live via JTA)

The ZOA election took place on Sunday. Members re-elected longtime president Morton Klein. Klein is the professional leader of the organization and Schoen is its lay leader.

