Lake in Turkey with clues to Mars has gained fatal fame





Flaunting purplish blue waters and white sands, a Turkish lake that NASA says covers privileged experiences on Mars finds a way to end up being extremely remarkable to its advantage. Lake Salda rose to prominence when American scientists began to take a look at the mission expectation of the Perseverance rover, which has been transmitting reports from the Red Planet since February. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory even posted a photo of the pristine lake on its site before the score, saying it could take after what a “watery” Mars looked like billions of years earlier. Gradually, the 4,370 hectare (16.9 square mile) lake in southwestern Turkey was chosen by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as part of a challenge to create more green spaces for public use. . The news sounds dire for neighborhood activists and legitimate guides, who fear that the double blow of NASA and Erdogan’s benefit will open classes to tourists. Sprinkling in its waters, the expanse of humanity could demolish the very ecosystem that made the lake remarkable despite everything, warn activists. “The possible fate of the lake is in danger if a considerable number of people come,” said the director of the Lake Salda Preservation Association, Gazi Osman Sakar. The lake is largely famous for the White Islands region with its impressive sand, as are the endemic vegetation, for example, the developing fish of the Salda Sea. There are also different starting minerals. NASA believes one of them, hydromagnesite, resembles the carbonate minerals recognized in Jezero Crater – an ancient lake on Mars that the rover is examining and examining. The hydromagnesite sediments along the shore of Lake Salda are believed to have deteriorated due to huge slopes called ‘microbial’, rocks drawn with the help of microbes, ”NASA said. All of this bends to the mystery of possible life on Mars, in an incredibly ancient microbial conception. There are various underlying lakes like Salda across the world. Either way, what makes Salda fascinating, said geography engineer Servet Cevni, is the lake’s transformation into a closed ecosystem with its own living environment. “Because he’s alive, he’s so sensitive to outside intercessions,” Cevni said. Anyway, this mediation is at this point of the path in the form of nine small constructions which have appeared roughly about a popular garden organized by the lake. Sakar said a piece of white sand had at this point been moved from the White Islands area to another called People’s Beach for road improvement. “The effort should be called off,” Sakar said. “The lake cannot be obtained while it is in use.” Swimming is prohibited in the White Islands, but people are at this point ready to dive in various parts. Sakar’s association needs the remote lake to bathe in order to save its ecosystem. Taking everything into account, he offers to make gifts of discernment to visitors on the lake. “If living, single-celled creatures die, Salda is over,” agreed creator Cevni. “These white islands will not be restored, this white plan will not come together.” The damage until recently can be recovered in 150-200 years if people don’t destroy it further, Cevni said, adding: “If we do, it will never recover.” Related

