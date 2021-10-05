Dow Jones Plunges As US Prepares To Hold Trump Tariffs On China; Biden slams GOP on debt limit





The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell as the United States appears poised to maintain tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump on Chinese imports. Energy stocks Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) broke buy points as oil prices hit a seven-year high.

Tech stocks were beaten lower. Apple (AAPL) was Dow’s worst stock, while Nvidia (NVDA) and Facebook (FB) plunged. HubSpot (HUBS), Zscaler (ZS), Shopify (SHOP) and Square (SQ) all made bearish moves.

X US to keep Trump tariffs on China

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has pledged frank talks with her Chinese counterpart Liu He over the Phase 1 deal and trade issues. She said China has failed to meet all of its purchasing commitments.

“Above all, we must defend our economic interests to the end,” Tai said at an event organized by the think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies. “It means taking whatever steps are necessary to protect ourselves from the waves of damage inflicted over the years by unfair competition.”

Tariffs imposed by President Trump must be maintained, although a process for US companies to seek tariff exemptions on goods for which there are no viable alternatives will reopen.

Biden tells ‘shameful’ GOP to go into debt

President Joe Biden slammed the GOP on the debt ceiling. He attacked the Republican Party for the Democrats’ frustrating attempts to increase or suspend the US borrowing limit.

He accused GOP leaders of “threatening to use their power to prevent us from doing our job, saving the economy from a catastrophic event.”

Biden accused Republicans of being “hypocritical, dangerous and shameful” and said they should “stand aside”.

The president, who wants Congress to raise the debt ceiling this week, was furious that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell ignored a White House request to allow Democrats to pass legislation to raise the debt ceiling. simple majority ceiling.

Nasdaq plunges as tech stocks suffer

The Nasdaq was hammered amid the weakness in tech stocks. It fell more than 2%, losing ground on its 50-day moving average. The index reduced some earlier losses. The S&P 500 also struggled amid a large sell-off, falling about 1.3%.

Today’s US Stock Market Snapshot Index Symbol Price Gain / Loss% Change Dow Jones (0DJIA) 34,003.58 -322.88 -0.94 S&P 500 (0S & P5) 4,300.48 -56.56 -1 , 30 Nasdaq (0NDQC) 14255.49 -311.21 -2.14 Russell 2000 (IWM) 220.27 -2.01 -0.90 IBD 50 (FFTY) 45.85 -1.27 -2.70 Last updated: 4:08 PM ET 10/04/2021

S&P sectors were almost all red, with energy and utilities the only ones to advance. The technology was the worst of all.

Small caps were also down, with the Russell 2000 falling about 0.9%.

Growth stocks received the worst spanking from bears, with ETF Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) falling nearly 3%.

Dow Jones Today: Apple Shares Fall, Merck Leads

The Dow Jones Industrial Average did the best of the major indices, but still closed down just over 0.9%.

Apple stock was the worst performer on the Dow Jones today. It broke Friday’s low after falling around 2.5% and is approaching its 200-day moving average.

Merck was once again the big winner of the Dow Jones, although it gave up some gains. The title closed up 2.1%. It sits at the top of a flat-based shopping area. The ideal entry point was 79.33, although a spread expands the buy zone.

Merck has won since announcing its antiviral pill reduces the risk of death or hospitalization by around 50% for Covid patients in trials.

Energy stocks break through buy points as oil peaks

Energy stocks were stepped up after OPEC and a Russian-led group of oil producers decided not to significantly increase production. This saw crude prices climb to nearly $ 78 a barrel, a level last seen in 2014.

Diamondback Energy is currently in a buy zone after breaking above a cut base entry of 102.63. The relative strength line has hit a new high which is a bullish sign.

Stocks have gained more than 10% in the past two weeks. The stock is in the top 4% of the best performing stocks in terms of price performance over the past 12 months.

Pioneer Natural Resources is also actionable after passing a Consolidation Model Entry of 175.47. But since the market is in a correction, buying any stock is a risky proposition.

Facebook Stock, Nvidia dives as tech is maimed

A number of notable tech stocks have been mutilated amid the bearish action.

Facebook closed near session lows, falling nearly 5%. It fell to its lowest price since June. It had widened after the open and is well below the 50-day moving average.

A company whistleblower was first identified after appearing on CBS’s “60 Minutes” show.

Frances Haugen was the Wall Street Journal’s primary source for articles criticizing the company’s handling of the potential damage caused by the platform.

Nvidia stock was also battered, losing nearly 5%.

Leaderboard stock has been having a scorching spell lately, falling below its 10-week moving average last week.

HubSpot and Zscaler both made bearish moves falling below the key 10 week line. It’s a sell signal.

Shopify and Square both fell below their 200-day moving averages. This is a late sell signal.

Supply chain bottlenecks are hitting these shipping stocks

Shipping stocks were badly hit on Monday amid the growing problem of supply chain bottlenecks. In California, nearly 60 ships remained stranded outside ports over the weekend.

These ports are key sources of trade with China and account for about a third of US imports.

Weston LaBar, chief strategy officer at Cargomatic, a freight load matching company, told Yahoo Finance that a labor shortage is slowing the flow of goods.

“One of the big impacts of Covid has been the impact of e-commerce and the need for more drivers in the industry, the need for more infrastructure in the form of local delivery centers, to be able to move the products. at home, and this continues to impact the supply chain, ”said LaBar.

Global Ship Lease (GSL) and Danaos (DAC) sank by more than 13%, Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) by almost 12% and Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) by almost 8%. It comes after the shipping and shipping industry group has been one of the leaders over the past week.

Please follow Michael Larkin on Twitter at @IBD_MLarkin for more on growth stocks and analysis.

