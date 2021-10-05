President Joko Widodo asks TNI to always be active to face various specters of threats





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo has called on the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) to be vigilant to always be active in the face of various specters of threats. “I also ask that the vigilance of the TNI is always activated in the face of a wider spectrum of threats, such as violations of sovereignty, the theft of natural resources at sea, radicalism, terrorism, cyberthreats and biological threats,” including the threat of natural disasters, ”President Jokowi said in a statement in the courtyard of Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday. President Jokowi passed it on during the 76th TNI Day commemoration ceremony. The ceremony took place in the presence of Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin, Commander of TNI, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, Chief of National Police, General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Mahfud MD Security Minister Prabowo Subianto Chief of Staff of the Army (KSAD) General Andika Perkasa, Chief of the Indonesian Armed Forces. Naval Staff (KSAL) Admiral Yudo Margono, Air Force Chief of Staff (KSAU) Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo and other officials. “Faced with a wider spectrum of threats, the transformation of defense must continue,” added the president. The goal, the president said, is to lay the foundation for modern defense capabilities adapted to the latest developments in military technology. “So that the TNI can transform into an Indonesian defense force capable of playing a role in the regional and global strategic environment,” said the president. Strengthening the strategic culture of TNI soldiers and officers, according to President Jokowi, must remain the main foundation for defense transformation. “It is the TNI that is united to the people with a universal popular security defense system that is actively defensive with layered defenses and uses military technological advances and planned investments,” the president explained. Defense and security modernization must go hand in hand with breakthroughs in economic management and land investment, says President Jokowi “Once again, happy birthday to the Indonesian National Armed Forces, congratulations for working and serving the homeland and the nation. Good Indonesian armed forces unite, fight, we will definitely win,” the president said. In addition to the ceremony, eight Indonesian Army, Navy and Air Force helicopters with a “Trimatra flight” “call sign” will fly over Merdeka Palace bearing the red and white flag and the Armed Forces coat of arms. Indonesian. These eight helicopters are divided into two flight elements. The first element (4 helicopters) consists of 1 NAS-332 Super Puma Helicopter Air Squadron 6 Atang Sendjaja Air Base carrying the red and white flag and 3 AH-64 E Apache Squadron-11 / Assault Helicopters, TNI AD. While the second element, which is 4 helicopters, consists of 1 Helicopter EC-725 Caracal Air Squadron 8 at Atang Sendjaja air base carrying the Trimatra TNI flag and 3 AS565 MBe Panther Helicopters Air Squadron 400 Wing II, TNI AL. Meanwhile, the 18 fighters of the Indonesian Air Force consist of 6 T-50i Golden Eagle “Golden Flight” fighters (Air Squadron 15) and 6 F-16 Fighting Falcons “Dragon Flight” (Air Squadron 3). Then, 6 SU-27/30 “Bajra Flight” fighter planes (Air Squadron 14 and 11) also flew the “Arrow Head” formation and the “Bomb Burst” maneuver just above the Merdeka Palace. To read also: The commander of the TNI asks the soldiers to strengthen their professionalism To read also: Kodam III / Siliwangi visiting TMP Cikutra before the commemoration of the anniversary of TNI Read also: Kasal guarantees that the Indonesian navy will not be infiltrated by communist ideology

