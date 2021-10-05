Sonowal congratulates SCI on contributing to PM’s vision of transformation through transportation





Ports, Navigation and Waterways Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal spoke at the Diamond Jubilee ceremony of the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on Monday for his contribution to the achievement of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “transformation through transport”. “As the world’s largest shipping carrier, the Shipping Corporation of India has made a significant contribution to the realization of the Prime Minister’s vision of transformation through transportation,” Sonowal said during the company’s Diamond Jubilee celebration , in Mumbai. The Minister of State for Ports, Navigation and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur was also present on the occasion. Sonowal said that every Indian should work with the spirit of Team India. SCI will still have to show its strength in the future, he said. We must work with the spirit of Team India, every citizen must demonstrate their strength and succeed and move the nation forward, ”he said, stressing the need for much more action in the maritime sector. “There are many more measures that we need to take in the maritime sector, for the development of our nation and the world,” said the minister, urging SCI to take more initiatives in the sector and to raise awareness of the potential of the sector among people. in different parts of the country. On occasion, Sonowal has virtually flagged the MV SCI Chennai of Kandla Port for EXIM trade with countries in the Middle East. The ship will depart from Kandla, proceed to Kochi and Tuticorin to load export cargo, and sail to the Middle East. He also congratulated the all-female crew members of the SCI MT Swarna Krishna who were reported to the JNPT Liquid Berth Jetty on March 6. Minister of State Shantanu Thakur said, “We are striving to develop all major ports in India in any way possible in accordance with international standards. A book on the eventful journey of SCI over the past 60 years was also launched on this occasion. Lok Sabha MP Manoj Kotak, Navigation Secretary Dr Sanjeev Ranjan, Mumbai Port Trust Chairman Rajeev Jalota and SCI HK Joshi CMD were among those present on the occasion.

