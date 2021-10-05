Letter: The end of the Chinese bubble would risk a Minsky moment





There is an additional dimension to your excellent analysis of the potential impacts of an Evergrande default (“The True Meaning of the Evergrande Problem in China,” Opinion, Free Lunch, FT.com, September 30; “The End of ‘build, build, build’ “, Big Read, September 23) This is about the likely impact on the global economy of China’s decision to burst the speculative bubble in its real estate market. The bubble was based on China’s massive post-2008 stimulus package, which essentially became “subprime on steroids”. And unfortunately, this has led many suppliers outside of China to increase their capacities, believing that China has suddenly become a middle class by Western standards. They saw its auto sales increase nearly fourfold between 2008 and 2017 to become the world’s largest market, and failed to notice that this was largely due to speculative real estate gains. A similar excitement has been seen in fields as diverse as petroleum, metals, plastics, and luxury goods. Yet in reality, as government data confirms, 600 million Chinese people currently live on less than $ 150 per month and wage income per capita is currently only $ 3,135 per year. President Xi Jinping has stressed since 2017 that the government believes that “houses are made to live there, not to speculate”. As your correspondents have warned, it therefore seems likely that the end of the bubble is now underway, as is China’s land development model. This creates a real risk of another Minsky moment (the term coined by US economist Hyman Minsky), as seen at the end of the US subprime bubble. The collapse of Lehman Brothers in September 2008 made investors suddenly realize they had overpaid their assets, and they ran en masse for exits. Investors now risk another acute case of buyer remorse, given that real estate accounts for 29% of China’s gross domestic product. Many financial market valuations are, after all, at more extreme levels than in 2008, due to the belief that Chinese demand growth is unstoppable. Paul Hodges

President, New Normal Consulting

Stäfa, Switzerland

