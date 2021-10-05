A look at lavish real estate revealed in the Pandora Papers





If 2021 has an international burn book, it’s the Pandora Papers, a two-year investigative exhibition conducted by more than 600 journalists around the world, also known as the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). Unlike other famous documents revealing the corruption encouraged by the world’s major power players, this specific collection of 12 million confidential files focuses on the financial secrets of the luxury property machinations of world political leaders. Everyone from Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to former British Prime Minister Tony Blair appears in the report. Indeed, the Pandora Papers extend well beyond these officials and heads of state; the papers cover their entire inner circle.

Svetlana Krivonogikh, longtime alleged mistress of Russian President Vladimir Putin, spends much of her time in her luxurious Monte Carlo home Photo: golibo / Getty Images

For example, St. Petersburg native Svetlana Krivonogikh, alleged mistress of Russian President Vladimir Putin, claims a net worth of around $ 100 million through offshore shell companies. Not to mention the impressive 46-year-old Russian real estate portfolio, which includes luxury apartments in Monte Carlo and St. Petersburg. The point is, hidden offshore accounts and money protected in real estate are not limited to countries and territories with sometimes controversial banking laws like the small Caribbean islands and banking centers in Zurich. Many people hide their millions in highly regulated places. The Pandora Papers revealed that Jordanian King Abdullah II purchased 14 houses, all worth over $ 100 million, in the UK and US, through entities organized and operated by another organization . Four of his homes are coveted multi-million dollar clifftop bungalows in Malibu, California.

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie evaded 312,000 property taxes Photo: Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images

Almost no one is immune to the temptation to avoid taxes these days. Even Tony Blair, who was Prime Minister from 1997 to 2007 and has a real estate portfolio of 30 million, found some barely legal loopholes to avoid paying what he owes. In 2017, he and his wife bought a historic London townhouse and slyly figured out how to avoid a stamp duty of 312,000 and an English tax on property purchases. Here’s how: The townhouse was owned by an offshore company, and the Blairs decided to set up an English company that would end up buying that company offshore, which is legal. However, buying the house in this specific way allowed the Blairs to avoid paying this high stamp duty, which is not legal.

While there are a myriad of bogus organizations and offshore bank accounts that help less worthy dignitaries hide their wealth, the amount of real estate under the radar is unprecedented, and it’s unclear how far the hooks go.

