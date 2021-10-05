PM Modi to hand over the keys to beneficiaries of the central housing program in 75 UP neighborhoods today









New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will digitally hand over the keys to beneficiaries of the central housing program to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after inaugurating “Azadi @ 75 – New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape »Lecture-exhibition at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan from Lucknow.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the conference-exhibition at 10:30 am and unveil 75 urban development projects in Uttar Pradesh.

It will digitally hand over the keys to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and will also interact virtually with beneficiaries of the Uttar Pradesh program.

“The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 75 urban development projects in Uttar Pradesh as part of the Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT,” said an official statement.

It will also report 75 buses under FAME-II for seven cities, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Ghaziabad.

The Prime Minister will also publish a Coffee Table Book bringing together 75 projects implemented within the framework of various flagship missions of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The Prime Minister will also tour the three exhibitions installed in the Expo and announce the creation of the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chair at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will attend the opportunity.

The statement said the conference-exhibition is being organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) from October 5-7 as part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

It is themed on the transformation of the urban landscape with a particular focus on the transformative changes being made in Uttar Pradesh. All States / UTs will participate in the conference and exhibition, which will help to share experiences, engage and guide future actions.

Three exhibitions are being installed in the Conference-cum-Expo: The exhibition entitled “New Urban India showcasing the achievements and future projections of transformative urban missions.” It will highlight the achievements of the flagship urban missions over the past seven years and case projections for the future.

Exhibition on 75 innovative building technologies, named “Indian Housing Technology Mela” (IHTM), as part of the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India), showcasing indigenous and innovative building technologies, materials and processes developed on a national level.

Exhibition presenting the performances of Uttar Pradesh after 2017, as part of the flagship urban missions and future projections with the theme UP @ 75: Transforming the urban landscape in Uttar Pradesh.

The statement said the exhibits will showcase achievements to date as part of various MoHUA flagship urban missions.

The themes of the exhibitions are Clean Urban India, Water Secure Cities, Housing for All, New Construction Technologies, Smart City Development, Sustainable Mobility, and Cities Promoting Livelihood Opportunities.

The Conference-Expo will be open to the public for two days – October 6 and 7. (ANI)

