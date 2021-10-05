Donald Trump refused to go vegan for fear of losing brain cells





It has been revealed why former President Donald Trump refused to participate in an initiative that would see $ 1 million donated to charity. Concerns about plant-based diets causing poor health were to blame.

The challenge

In 2019, the global Million Dollar Vegan charity challenged Trump to go vegan for 30 days. In return, the organization would donate $ 1 million to a veterans charity.

It has now been discovered that Trump has declined the offer due to concerns about the loss of brain cells.

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham recently published a book detailing her experiences with the then president.

Grisham explains in the book that she suggested participating in the initiative because it would raise a lot of money for a good cause. According to Grisham, Trump replied: no, no. It messes up the chemistry of your body, your brain. And if I lost even one brain cell, I was screwed.

Misinformed

Million Dollar Vegan called the statements bizarre and completely misinformed.

Medical professionals acting as Million Dollar Vegan advisors spoke in more detail about the impact of diet on brain health in a press release.

Neurologists Drs Ayesha and Dean Sherzai are Alzheimer’s disease prevention specialists at Loma Linda University in California.

They said in a joint statement: There is ample scientific evidence that a planned plant-based diet is the healthiest diet for the brain and longevity, and populations who adhere to it have a lower risk of developing a spectrum of brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. , vascular dementia, stroke and others. They also have better processing, memory and decision-making capacity.

Naomi Hallum, CEO of Million Dollar Vegan, commented: We know the former president loves hot dogs, cheeseburgers and buckets of fried chicken, but his body certainly doesn’t.

She referred to the growing body of research concluding that those who consume processed and red meat have a higher risk of health complications. This can include diabetes, heart attacks, strokes, dementia, and cancer.

Trump thinks eating more whole plant-based foods like whole grains, fruits and vegetables instead of Big Macs for 30 days is going to mess up his brain is bizarre and completely misinformed, Hallum continued. In fact, the reverse is much more likely.

President Biden challenged to go vegan

Nine-year-old Vegan activist Evan launched the million dollar challenge to Trump on television, through a New York Times ad and on billboards around the White House.

He said in a statement that he was disappointed Trump did not participate.

I would like to tell former President Trump that after being a vegan for a few years, I was classified as gifted! the young activist said in a statement. Also, when I entered 5th grade, I was placed in 8th and 9th grade math and language arts classes due to my exceptional knowledge. It is important that I do well in school if I become president in 2048!

Now Vegan Evan is urging President Joe Biden to rise to the challenge.

Million Dollar Vegan has reissued its offer to donate $ 1 million to a charity chosen by President Bidens, if it abandons animal products for 30 days.

