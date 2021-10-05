Delete ministers, officers in Pandora Papers: JI





LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami has called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately remove ministers and government officials named in the Pandora Papers from office and investigate them.

JI naib ameer and former House leader Liaqat Baloch said if the defendants were found innocent they should return to their posts, which was the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan himself at the time of the Panama Leaks.

Speaking to media on Monday, Baloch said JI and Imran Khan had called for the removal of all those involved in the Panama Leaks and could be reinstated once proven not guilty. But now Imran Khan had also flip-flopped this position and demanded a preliminary investigation against those accused of having foreign assets, tax evasion, money laundering and corruption, he said. he declares.

Baloch lamented that Imran Khan turned back not only his trademark, but also a national disease, under which all Panama defendants flee, tax evaders, delinquencies, money launderers and those who siphon off billions of rupees from Atta, Sugar, Petrol, and drug scandals circulated freely, mocking the government and the state. He reiterated that Jamaat-e-Islami demands accountability from anyone involved in mega scandals in accordance with the constitution, law and justice.

Liaqat Baloch said Pakistan was in the throes of economic, constitutional, parliamentary and moral crises, and not by the government and military alone to end global crises. The government, state and national leaders must unite on national priorities to restore national dignity, independence, protection of sovereignty, resolution of the Kashmir issue, prevention of conspiracies against great success of the Afghan people against 50 armies and recovery from the worst economic crisis. Prime Minister Imran Khan should abandon his undemocratic stance, arrogance and rampant political style, and make Pakistan’s national security, stability and protection of Islamic ideology the top priority, he said. .

To a question, Liaqat Baloch, said that JI would participate in the local body and general elections under his symbol of scale and his Islamic, revolutionary and public services. JI’s national struggle to end inflation, unemployment and anti-Islamic measures will continue, and all unemployed youth and those stricken with inflation, tired of the incompetence and failure of PTI governments, will march to Islamabad on Oct. 31 from across the country.

