Supreme Court rules in favor of Donald Trump’s plan to use $ 3.6 billion for border wall





The United States Supreme Court on Monday advised a lower court to reconsider earlier rulings that blocked the use of around $ 3.6 billion for the construction of the US-Mexico border wall defended by former President Donald Trump .

After taking office in January, President Joe Biden sought to halt funding for the construction of the border wall that had been pushed by his predecessor. The Biden administration had argued that the Supreme Court did not need to rule on the border wall funding case because the project had been shut down by the new administration.

But Monday’s court ruling called for a reassessment of the case, given the new circumstances under which the project is being considered and with a different administration in the White House.

The Supreme Court returned the case to the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit “with directions to order the district court to set aside its judgments,” the Supreme Court wrote in its order on Monday.

The United States Supreme Court ruled on Monday against the Biden administration in a case involving funding for former President Donald Trump’s border wall. Above, construction of the wall with Mexico in Sasabe, Arizona, January 12. Micah Garen / Getty Images

“The district court should consider what other procedures are necessary and appropriate in light of the changed circumstances in this case,” the Supreme Court added. The Court did not provide an explanation for its decision beyond mentioning the changed circumstances in which the case was considered.

Key to the arguments surrounding the future of border wall construction lies in the sources of funding that the Trump administration has ordered to support. Billions of military funds were allocated to the project during Trump’s tenure, with the 400th mile of the wall being celebrated by the former president just days before he left the White House.

In his order to suspend construction of the wall, which he released on the day of its inauguration, Biden addressed the questions that have been raised about the legality of funding the wall.

“It will be the policy of my administration not to divert US taxpayer dollars to build a border wall,” Biden’s order said. “I am also leading a careful review of all appropriate or redirected resources to build a southern border wall.”

In April, the US Department of Defense announced that it was canceling plans to build border walls that were to continue with funds “originally intended for military missions and projects.” Two months later, DOD redirected $ 2.2 billion of that funding to other projects.

Although construction of the border wall has been officially halted for months, some supporters of the project have continued to push for other means to tackle it. In June, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced plans to build a wall in his state, and as of Monday the state had raised more than $ 54 million to do so.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment, but did not receive a response until publication.

Update (4/10/2021, 1:15 ET): This story has been updated with additional info and context.

