Biden switches to a more conciliatory approach to China

In the recent words of US President Joe Biden, the world is at an inflection point in history. At stake is the future of world order, with China’s coercive expansionism arguably posing the greatest international challenge.

Biden asserted in his address to the nation on August 31 that the country’s hasty exit from Afghanistan, which facilitated the Taliban’s takeover of that country, would allow the United States to focus on its serious competition with the China. In fact, an April U.S. intelligence report named China the No.1 national threat to America.

Despite the fundamental continuity of Chinese policy that Biden inherited from his predecessor, Donald Trump, there are growing signs that the Afghan president’s blunder has weakened his hand against Beijing, while also opening up greater strategic space for the Americas’ main rival.

Take the case of the 2018 arrest in Canada of Huawei leader Meng Wanzhou under a US warrant, a detention that led to thug action from China of arbitrarily seizing two Canadians and imprisoning them. . Biden, as if to emphasize his weakened stance, appears to have caved in to China’s so-called “hostage-taking tactics” by dropping the US extradition case that Meng would stand trial on bank and wire fraud charges.

In a deal Biden personally finalized with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the United States allowed Mengs to return to China in exchange for Beijing’s release of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig after spending 1,019 days in Chinese jails. on false accusations. Ironically, Meng returned home from Canada the day Biden hosted the first face-to-face meeting of the leaders of the “Quad,” a Japan-India-Australia-US group driven by China’s tough foreign policy and his aggressive behavior.

Under a deferred prosecution agreement with the United States, Meng admitted facts that she had previously denied, but her admission was watered down by the unusual horseman that the facts stated were to the best of her information and knowledge. belief. The White House, by effectively ending a court case through a political deal with a hostage-holding government, has set a terrible precedent in international relations.

The Wall Street Journal called it a humiliating US surrender to China’s hostage diplomacy.

The hostage swap for Meng is just the latest example of Bidens’ efforts to ease tensions with China. By rewarding Xi’s use of such tactics, the deal will encourage greater disregard for international rules and standards by China.

Earlier, Biden appeared to bow to yet another Chinese demand that the United States stop tracing the origins of the COVID-19 virus, even though the world has a right to know whether China has caused the worst disaster of our time which has already killed more than 4.5 million people. people around the world. Biden announced on August 27, 12 days after the fall of Kabul, that the intelligence investigation he launched was over, despite failing to uncover the genesis of the pandemic.

The Xis regime, embroiled in perhaps one of the biggest cover-ups ever, doesn’t seem to want the truth to come out. After all, if China’s negligence or alleged complicity resulted in the world’s worst public health disaster in over a century, it would constitute a crime against humanity. Biden should have ordered the U.S. intelligence community to continue to research the true origins of the virus until a definitive conclusion can be drawn. By not extending the 90-day deadline for requests, Biden actually gave the Chinese what they wanted.

On July 26, the Chinese Foreign Ministry made public its requests to the United States, including stopping investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 virus; dropping the extradition case against Meng; the revocation of visa restrictions for members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families; stop the actions against the Confucius Institutes; repeal the requirement that Chinese media in the United States register as foreign agents; end the unfair treatment of Chinese citizens, including students; and end interference in China’s internal affairs with statements on Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

Since the Afghan debacle in August, it appears Biden has made extraordinary efforts to ease tensions with China.

During a 90-minute phone conversation with Xi on September 9, Biden sought to explain US actions towards China in a way that (is) not misinterpreted as … trying to somehow undermine Beijing from in a particular way, according to the reading of a senior American official. During the call, Xi, however, rejected Bidens’ face-to-face summit’s offer, demanding that the United States first relax its Chinese policies and tamp down its rhetoric.

As if heeded Xis’ request, Biden, in his Sept. 21 address to the United Nations, never uttered the word China, even though he called out Iran and North Korea. The speech contrasted starkly with President Trump’s 2020 UN speech that demanded the world hold China responsible for triggering the Chinese virus. Bidens’ speech defensively stated, We are not looking to repeat it, we are not looking for a new cold war or a world divided into rigid blocs.

Such recklessness on Biden’s part seems out of touch with reality, given that an ambitious and expansionist China is actively working to supplant the United States as the preeminent world power while waging a cold war against it. Since Biden took the presidency, the United States has launched most of the demarches for high-level talks with China, including the latest phone call, which the White House says was part of the Americas’ continued efforts to responsibly manage competition with China.

The conciliatory measures, however, are drawing Republican criticism over the alleged conflict of interest over the Biden family’s trade ties with China, which involve the president’s son and brother.

More importantly, Beijing continues to play hard with Washington, despite Bidens’ efforts to ease tensions. And while Biden has yet to clearly define his Chinese policy, Xi appears to be working on a gradual decoupling of the US and international financial markets through his dual circulation strategy of retooling the Chinese economy to make it more self-sufficient and by strengthening it. regulatory control. on big tech companies.

Long-time Japan Times contributor Brahma Chellaney is a geostrategist and author of nine books, including the award-winning Water: Asias New Battleground (Georgetown University Press).