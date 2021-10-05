Trump gives insight into Republicans’ attack on Biden in 2022





Is President Biden a Socialist? Are the Socialists in control?

Republicans will try to convince voters that the answer to both questions is yes, according to Bidens’ political nemesis. In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, former President Donald Trump alluded to the script Republicans will use against Biden and his fellow Democrats in the 2022 midterm election. When voters elected Biden president last year , it was not a mandate to change the standards of our society, ”Trump said. “It was not a mandate to become a socialist country, or worse.

During the 2020 campaign, Trump argued that Biden, if he won, would be a left-wing tax and spendthrift puppet of the big government. Now Trump is telling Bidens to rebuild a better plan as proof he was right. Biden is backing a $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill that has Republicans backing, as well as an additional $ 3.5 trillion in spending on welfare and green energy programs that have no GOP support. Put it all together, and it’s socialism that Trump warned against last year.

Republicans have a very strong card to play, Trump told Yahoo Finance presenter Adam Shapiro in the Oct. 1 telephone interview. It’s a very powerful card. It is a very strong card. You’re talking about historical numbers and I just don’t know if this economy can handle it.

Former US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks during his Save America rally at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Georgia on September 25, 2021. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Some Democrats aren’t sure either. Democratic leaders in Congress have struggled to push through any of the big bills Biden wants, as Democrats clash with each other over how much to spend (and tax). Liberal progressives such as Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington want as much spending as possible. But moderate Democrats, including West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema, say $ 3.5 trillion is way too much. Manchin recently indicated that he could only sign $ 1.5 trillion in new spending, plus the infrastructure bill.

The problem for Democrats is their tiny majority in the House and Senate, which means they need almost unanimous Democratic support for whatever Republicans oppose. In this regard, Trump is right about the lack of a voter mandate. While Biden beat Trump by 7 million comfortable votes last year, Democrats lost 11 seats in the House, which is by no means a landslide. Democrats won 3 Senate seats, giving them a one-vote majority, but it still gives any Democrat veto power over legislation that goes too far, or not enough, in their opinion.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the need for Congress to increase the debt ceiling in the State Dining Room of the White House October 4, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

This is the trap Democrats are stuck in now. The Liberals will not pass the infrastructure bill without committing to a giant social and climate bill of $ 3.5 trillion. The moderates will not bear as much expense. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi now wants Democrats to resolve their differences by October 31, but it’s not clear they will.

If Democrats pass most or all of this legislation, you’ll hear Trump and many other Republicans lamenting Socialist Democrats as the 2022 midterm election looms. They’ll point to new rights generously funded by Democrats, such as an expanded child tax credit, free preschool for all American toddlers, and federally-subsidized family leave, evidence that the government has gotten out of hand under Biden and his fellow Democrats.

That doesn’t mean it will work with voters. There has been a shift over the past decade in favor of greater government involvement in solving intractable problems such as deepening wealth inequalities, unaffordable health care, and racial injustice. Biden isn’t Bernie Sanders, but in 2020 he ran for a bigger government role in American society. The voters said yes.

It is also possible that the Democrats will make a total face-plant and fail to embrace one of Bidens’ priorities. It would be an obvious humiliation for divided Democrats and an indictment of Bidens’ leadership ability. But it would also reject Trump’s insults on socialism and force Republicans to find another angle of attack. If you don’t know how to spend other people’s money, you are not a very good socialist.

Rick Newman is the author of four books, including “Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success. Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential advice and click here to receive Ricks stories by email.

