Prime Minister’s father asks him to ban UK big game hunting trophies





T The Prime Minister’s father called on him to introduce laws that prevent British big game hunters from bringing back the trophies of their catches from Africa. Stanley Johnson said it was astonishing that there was a debate on whether or not to ban trophy hunters from importing the loot from their big game stalking expeditions. He said at an event on the sidelines of the Conservative Party conference on Monday that he was in favor of the government and referred to his son Boris Johnson saying that some of my children were involved with the government. But Mr Johnson called on the government to ban trophy hunting imports, as he had promised in his 2019 manifesto. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6787%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the conference (Peter Byrne / PA) / PA wire READ MORE He said: When I first went to Africa, there were about 400,000 to 500,000 lions and now there are 20,000 or 30,000 lions. Mr Johnson added: Don’t think I’m not pro-government. Of course, I am pro-government. I am tied to the government. Some of my children are involved with the government. But do you believe this government is still trying to decide if the measure it promised to ban trophy hunting and it was in the manifesto trying to decide if that should only apply to animals that are listed in the list of species or whether it should apply to people who kill animals for fun. I think it is amazing that this debate is still going on. The original plans for the new law banning hunting trophies were triggered by the 2015 shooting of Cecil the Lion by US dentist Walter Palmer on a reserve in Zimbabwe. At the Tories’ fringe event to mark World Animal Day on October 4, Mr Johnson also disagreed with Tory MPs who voted Brexit over their stance on the EU referendum. Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns said: The UK’s departure from the EU has given our great country the opportunity to further advance our pet welfare standards and to act in as a dynamic leader on the world stage. So I say: we are already one of the world leaders in this field, but why not be number one? In response, Mr Johnson spoke of his career as an MEP in the 1970s and 1980s, working with other politicians to create European-wide animal welfare standards. Mr Johnson, who campaigned to stay, said: This is one of the times when I don’t necessarily agree with Andrea that being outside the EU is the best possible thing in the world. world. But Bury South MP Christian Wakeford later said: Previously 80% of animal welfare legislation came from EU legislation, and I apologize for disagreeing with Stanley . Mr Wakeford, who recently introduced a bill in parliament calling for an end to fur trade imports, added: They were wrong.

