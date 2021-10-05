Politics
Students challenge Erdoan to continue protests for housing – Volga Kuuolu
Photos: Homeless, Barnamaya / Twitter
Bianet's weekly summary of important events in Turkey:
Students challenge Erdoan and the police
Since September 19, university students have been protesting high housing prices by spending nights in parks in more than a dozen cities across the country.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on September 27 fired the protests as “another version of events in Gezi Park,” referring to the nationwide anti-government protests that millions witnessed in 2013. He called the protesters “liars” and “so-called students “.
A few hours after speaking, the police Scattered students in stanbul and zmir parks, holding nearly 80 people.
Yet students continue to stay in the parks at night and organize protest marches with blankets, demanding affordable housing.
There are around eight million university students in Turkey, a country of 83 million people, with millions of students studying in a city different from their hometown.
Rent prices have increased excessively across the country, especially in major cities, over the past year. According to a to study By Baheehir University, rents in stanbul, Turkey’s largest city, rose more than 50 percent in August compared to the same month last year. The rate of increase in Ankara, the capital, and zmir, the third largest city in the country, was over 30%.
When the students returned to school after a year and a half of distance learning, they faced a housing crisis as the problem is exacerbated by high tuition fees and insufficient dormitory capacity.
An unsuccessful meeting with Putin
Photo: AA
After a series of getting mad against the American Joe Biden, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan visited his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Sochi.
The first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders after 19 months took place amid intensified Russian airstrikes on Idlib in Syria, the last major stronghold of armed groups fighting the government in Damascus.
Speaking to reporters alongside Putin at the start of the meeting, Erdoan said peace in Syria depends on relations between Ankara and Moscow.
The two leaders did not hold a joint press conference after the meeting.
Before the meeting, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar had said, “We hope to return to the state of cessation after Mr. President’s meeting with Mr. Putin.”
“There are no terrorists among those who died [in the airstrikes] or those who escaped, “according to Akar.
This did not happen as airstrikes and bombardments on the front lines in Idlib continue.
Pandora Papers reveals the tax evasion of a businessman close to the government
A construction company that has undertaken multibillion lira public projects in recent years has evaded tax through offshore accounts, the Pandora Papers have revealed.
Rnesans Holding transferred part of the profits from these projects to offshore companies, according to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which revealed the documents.
One of the company’s first big projects was the Presidential Complex, which was completed in 2014 amid allegations of irregularities, due to which it was dubbed the “unlicensed palace”.
Also in 2014, Aye Ilcak, the mother of holding company owner Erman Ilcak, became the owner of two offshore companies, ICIJ said. Construction of the complex was still underway when it acquired the assets of the companies.
At the end of 2015, Aye Ilcak had transferred $ 210.7 million to tax havens.
If the Ilcaks had not escaped the 40% income tax for the $ 210 million they transferred to offshore companies, they would have paid Lira 750 million to the treasury.
Releasing a statement after the revelations, Rnesans Holding said all the transactions it made were legal.
Justice Ministry disclosure shows cases of ‘insults’ which Erdoan says did not exist
In an interview broadcast on CBS last Sunday, President Erdoan denied the existence of thousands of “insulting the president” inquiries. Statistics released by the Justice Department on September 29 showed that more than 31,000 investigations were opened for insulting Erdoan in 2020.
Six journalists sentenced to prison in one month
Six journalists were sentenced to a total of 27 years and 3 months in prison in September, according to the “Price of the News” report by the Association of Turkish Journalists (TGC). In addition, eight journalists were subjected to threats, attacks and obstacles, four journalists were arrested and new charges were brought against four journalists.
Singer Azis concert canceled after homophobic reports
Azis, a Bulgarian pop singer, was barred from performing at the Balkan Festival in Bursa, northwestern Turkey. Before the planned concert, Azis was targeted by the pro-government daily Yeni Akit. After the concert was canceled, Yeni Akit reported that the municipality “corrected its bad decision.”
Constitutional Court declares that not providing housing for one person is discrimination
With their home submerged in water because of the Hasankeyf Dam, one person was not given a new home because they lived alone and unmarried. Considering the person’s claim, the Constitutional Court ruled that the authorities had violated the prohibition on discrimination.
Six Palestinians disappeared in Turkey in one month
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said on September 27 that it was working with the Turkish authorities to find out the fate of the missing people. No statement has been made by Turkey on this matter.
MP says her door was forced open by people posing as police officers
People’s Democratic Party (HDP) vice-co-chair and lawmaker Tlay Hatimoullar said two armed civilians who introduced themselves as police officers forced open the door of her home in the capital Ankara on September 25.
“Identifying themselves as ‘plainclothes policemen’, two people forced my doorbell and attempted to break into the house. I did not open the door. I said, “I am a member of Parliament, neither a policeman nor anyone else can enter my house like that. They kept saying emphatically, “We are police officers. It continued like this for a few more minutes. In the meantime, I contacted my party friends. We notified the police.
Detainee investigated for saying “friends” in Kurdish during phone call
The Association of Lawyers for Freedom (HD) released a report on rights violations in prisons in central Turkey.
Forty-five journalists fired from the daily Hrriyet have not been compensated for two years
After the takeover of the Doan Media conglomerate by the pro-government Demirren Media Group, he fired 45 unionized journalists from the daily Hrriyet, known as the group’s “flagship”. With this decision, the newspaper executives prevented the union from being allowed in the newspaper.
Cumhuriyet fires seven journalists
Some of the sacked journalists said no reason was given to them while others said the sackings were for economic reasons. In July, the newspaper’s editor announced his resignation for “pressure to force journalists to quit the union”.
Two Dutch journalists arrested near Turkish-Greek border
The two journalists were briefly detained on September 28 for trespassing in a military zone in Edirne, where they went to cover the mobility of refugees. “Almost every time, journalists accompanying migrant groups are detained on similar charges and prosecuted,” the journalists’ lawyer said.
“Sea snot” in the Sea of Marmara is likely to return
The three triggering causes of the formation of “sea snot” in the Sea of Marmara are still there, warned Professor Mustafa Sar: above-average surface temperatures due to climate change, low current speeds and the pollutant load.
Villagers win legal battle against power plant in western Turkey
A geothermal power plant project scheduled for launch in Orhanl, zmir, provides for the construction of geothermal boreholes and wind and solar power plants as additional sources. A court decided that an environmental impact assessment report is required for the project to be carried out.
A dog travels all day on public transport in stanbul
A street dog has gone viral on social media in recent months, after many people shared his photos on various public transport vehicles, from subway trains to ferries.
After having implanted a chip in the animal, the Metropolitan Municipality follows its movements. He travels at least 30 kilometers by public transport every day, according to city officials.
It was called Boji, which means “bogie”, a structure that carries axles mounted on railroad cars. Boji also has a Twitter account.
Drunk man joined the search team for himself
Beyhan Mutlu, 50, had a drink with her friends on Tuesday in Negl, in the northwest of Bursa province. After his friends returned to the neighborhood, they met Mutlu’s wife, who was worried that she could not reach him. Thinking he was missing, they reported to the police. Mutlu met the search party sent to the forest for himself and spent hours with them. He didn’t realize they were looking for each other until a rescuer called out his name. (VK)
