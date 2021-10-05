PM Modi will visit Lucknow today and inaugurate the ‘Azadi @ 75 – New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape’ conference-expo





Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo credit: IANS Highlights PM to digitally hand over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban Houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh PM Modi will report 75 electric buses Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will attend the event Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Lucknow on Tuesday to inaugurate the conference-exhibition “Azadi @ 75 – New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape” at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in the capital of Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundations for 75 urban projects or projects worth Rs 4,737 crore. In addition to inaugurating the 75 urban development projects of Uttar Pradesh under the Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT, it will also signal 75 buses under FAME-II for seven cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Ghaziabad. The Prime Minister is expected to publish a Coffee Table Book encompassing 75 projects implemented within the framework of various flagship missions of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. He will also tour the three exhibitions installed in the Expo and announce the creation of the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chair at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, as well as Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will also honor the occasion. The Prime Minister’s Office has released details of the three exhibits that are being installed in the Conference-cum-Expo. Exhibition entitled “New Urban India”, presenting the achievements and future projections of transformative urban missions. It will highlight achievements under the Flagship Urban Missions over the past seven years and present other projections for the future. Exhibition on 75 innovative building technologies, named “Indian Housing Technology Mela” (IHTM), as part of the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India), showcasing indigenous and innovative building technologies, materials and processes developed on a national level. Exhibition presenting the performances of Uttar Pradesh after 2017, as part of the flagship urban missions and future projections with the theme UP @ 75: Transforming Urban Landscape in Uttar Pradesh.

