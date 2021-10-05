Journalist explains immediate international fallout from Pandora PapersExBulletin





AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

The international spinoff continues on what is billed as, and I quote, “the greatest investigation in the history of journalism.” Leaked documents known as the Pandora Papers reveal how some of the richest and most powerful in the world, along with their loved ones, move and hide money through the offshore financial system. Among them are the Presidents of Ukraine, Kenya and Ecuador, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and relatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Some governments have launched investigations within hours of this information emerging. I spoke to Spencer Woodman of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, an organization that runs this reporting in several major media outlets.

Just to set the stage for us, the offshore banking type – it’s not illegal. So what was your investigation about?

SPENCER WOODMAN: So the investigation focused on 12 million files disclosed in a series of different offices in offshore jurisdictions around the world. These included the British Virgin Islands, Panama. The list is lengthened increasingly. I mean, there are just absolutely many jurisdictions. Each country in the world is named in these files. It is not illegal to have tax havens, but they attract a lot of illegal activity. They also attract a lot of activity that is perfectly legal to the letter of the law. And that’s kind of what’s at the heart of this survey – it’s showing readers how far politicians, powerful people, billionaires can go in terms of tax evasion and evasion, even when they’re sticking to – strictly the law.

CORNISH: To that end, more than 300 politicians and public officials in 91 countries and territories have been linked to this investigation. What has been the impact so far?

WOODMAN: So far we’ve had, I think, about six or seven national government agencies in places like Spain, Mexico, and Pakistan say they’re going to launch investigations into some of their most vulnerable citizens. view in response to our reporting. Kind of interesting was Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, responded to one of our stories which was actually about his inner circle owning offshore companies and apparently protecting a lot of the wealth in those companies. . He responded on Twitter yesterday, saying he will investigate, launch a full investigation and act appropriately if wrongdoing is discovered among anyone named in our reports.

CORNISH: So the Panama Papers in 2016 – it was a Pulitzer Prize-winning survey, and it was about offshore financial services, only it turned out to be Panama. It’s so much bigger in terms of looking at the financial system. What two new insights into how the system works that are remarkable?

WOODMAN: I think what blew us away was the extent to which heads of state and other high profile politicians are deeply invested in the offshore finance industry. I mean, these are the people who would have the power to create a fairer and more just world economy and in many cases without properly disclosing that they transferred money to tax havens and various secret jurisdictions to across the world via shell companies and secret trusts.

CORNISH: You describe a system in which no particular player has any incentive to slow it down or change it.

WOODMAN: Yeah. And again, you know, it comes down to the political system. This survey shows that politicians are strongly discouraged from dismantling a system that in many cases they and their close associates use to abide by a different set of rules.

CORNISH: Spencer Woodman is a reporter with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. Thank you for your time.

WOODMAN: Thanks, Audie.

