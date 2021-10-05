The View greets former Trump spokeswoman Alyssa Farah in embarrassment





With Meghan McCain finally out of sight, The View tried out a series of potential Tory substitutes. The list included everyone from the vehement Never Trumper and regular replacement host Ana Navarro to more left-wing ideas like Caitlyn Jenner.

Monday morning, it was Alyssa Farahs’ turn. The fleeting White House communications director under President Donald Trump, who stepped down after the 2020 election, started the show by desperately trying to explain why she decided to work for this White House so late. in the game.

After Farah explained how she just wanted to serve her country the way she could in times of crisis, Sunny Hostin responded, I have to say, however, when I think about it you are joining in April 2020, that is – say four years. We knew who he was, how do you do that?

That’s a good point, Farah said, laughing nervously, saying she had no illusions about who Donald Trump was. When she noted that she was initially working under Vice President Pence, Hostin hit back, so you don’t work for Darth Vader, but you are a stormtrooper.

Instead of pushing back, Farah conceded the point, telling Hostin, That’s actually very well put.

I will say this. I firmly believed in his economic agenda, I believed in his national security agenda, Farah continued, criticizing Bidens’ national defense in the process. My general point of view was, if not me then who? she asked, as if she would single-handedly prevent the Trump administrations from many disasters.

Later, as an example of what Trump accomplished, Farah cited a family member whose 401 (K) increased by 41%. But on whose backs? asked moderator Whoopi Goldberg.

That’s right, Farah replied, pointing to Larry Kudlow, of all, as one of the smart people around Trump whom she trusted to steer the country in the right direction.

I would no longer be supporting Donald Trump, Farah finally said at the end of the deeply demoralizing segment. Our country must take a different direction.

She could be Meghan McCain’s perfect replacement after all.

