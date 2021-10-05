Jokowi asks Natuna Sea Security at TNI’s 76th anniversary





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inquired about the security of the border area directly to the commander of the Koarmada I Maritime Battle Group, Admiral TNI Dato Rusman SN, which operates in Northern Natuna Sea. This issue was raised by Jokowi during a video conference with a number of TNI soldiers who guarded various areas of the Indonesian border as well as the Lebanese and Israeli borders during the TNI 76th anniversary commemoration ceremony on Tuesday 5 / 10. At the outset, Dato Rusman reported on the condition and strength of the Indonesian Navy conducting combat-ready operations in Natuna. Moments later, Jokowi asked if any foreign ships had entered Indonesian waters. “No foreign vessel has entered our waters?” Jokowi asked from Merdeka Palace in central Jakarta. Responding to the Commander-in-Chief’s question, Dato Rusman then replied that today it was found that a foreign vessel had entered. However, the ship only crosses international seas. DatoRusman also ensured that conditions in northern Natuna remained safe and conducive. “They carry out the entry into the international sea and the entry under safe conditions, namely ships from China and ships from America, all under safe and favorable conditions”, explained Dato Rusman who was on board the KRI Multatuli 561 in the North Natuna Sea. On this occasion, Dato Rusman also explained that his party was conducting a naval combat alert operation. The operation was supported by 6 warships, namely, the KRI Multatuli 561 as the headquarters of the First Commando Armada and the Boat sigma KRI Diponegoro. Then, KRI Saifudin, KRI Silaspare and KRI Teuku Umar. In addition, the Indonesian Navy has also deployed a hydro-oceanographic research vessel, the KRI Rigel. “Reinforced by a CN 235 maritime patrol aircraft, pati 8305, as well as a helicopter which on board at KRI Diponegoro, ”said Dato Rusman. In addition, the commander of the Natuna Sea Guard also revealed that his party was carrying out operations to secure seawater in the Indonesian archipelago. The operation was supported by the force of three fast patrol boats: KRI Lemadang, KRI Sembilang and KRI Leku. “The situation in the waters of the Indonesian Archipelagic First Seaway is safe and under control,” said Dato Rusman. In addition, Dato Rusman also reported that all Indonesian Marines serving in the Koarmada I area are in good health, have a high motivational mind and are very dedicated to maintaining maritime sovereignty in all areas of jurisdiction. national. “We also pray that the president and the vice president are in good health,” said Dato Rusman. It is known that the commemoration of the 76th anniversary of TNI took place on a limited basis with strict health protocols in the Merdeka Palace district in central Jakarta. The ceremony was attended by a number of senior state leaders such as President Joko Widodo and his deputy, Ma’ruf Amin, the TNI commander, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, and the general en national police chief Listyo Sigit. In addition, there were also a number of ministers such as the Coordinating Minister of Politics, Law and Security (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD and the Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto. Not to be missed, the chiefs of staff of the three TNI dimensions were also present. They are Admiral KSAL Yudo Margono, General KSAD Perkasa and Marshal KSAU Fadjar Prasetyo. (iam, dmi, dhf / child)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20211005101446-20-703458/jokowi-tanya-keamanan-laut-natuna-saat-hut-ke-76-tni The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos