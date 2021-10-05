China risks slower growth without more competition in the market (US study)





BEIJING (Reuters) – China risks slowing growth if it does not do enough to stimulate competition in the market by allowing the private sector to play a larger role in the economy and a greater two-way flow in investment cross-border, according to a report released on Tuesday. FILE PHOTO: Buildings in the Central Business District (CBD) are illuminated overnight in Beijing, China April 15, 2021. Photo taken April 15, 2021. REUTERS / Tingshu Wang Without market-oriented change, China will struggle to maintain growth potential above 3% per year by the middle of this decade, according to a report released by the US think tank Atlantic Council and the consulting firm. Rhodium Group advice. China’s economic growth gradually slowed from 2011 to 2020, with single-digit growth compared to the relatively large gains in the years immediately after joining the World Trade Organization in late 2001. China s The goal is to grow its economy by at least 6% in 2021 after having managed to achieve a growth of 2.3% in 2020 hit by the pandemic. While China has made progress in areas such as trade, where it has reduced its tariffs to a level comparable to or below those of OECD economies, recent political signs are at odds with a focus on trade. market, according to the report. Beijing’s sweeping crackdown on private companies in industries ranging from tech to education this year has raised the prospect of stronger state control in the years to come, according to the report. The pursuit of a so-called dual circulation strategy to make China less dependent on the outside world, supported by President Xi Jinping, also risks reversing years of closer economic integration and interdependence, he said. -he declares. President Xis’ pledge to make markets decisive early in his tenure is likely to fail, according to the report. The report states that a relative lack of access to overseas investment by ordinary Chinese has led to an abundance of domestic capital, leading to investment overcapacity in many sectors in the country. Inadequate competition and market inefficiency will reduce productivity and, in turn, gross domestic product – potentially trillions of dollars within five years, he warned. Supporters of Chinese reform say Beijing has avoided potentially disruptive changes amid concerns over economic and social stability and resistance from interests such as powerful state-owned companies, which Xi has described as champions of the ‘economy. Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

