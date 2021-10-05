The PTPP only operated for 28 days, the LB Moerdani modular hospital inaugurated by Joko Widodo





JAKARTA, Investor.id – PT PP (Persero) Tbk (PTPP), the largest construction and investment company in Indonesia, attended the inauguration of the TNI LB Moerdani General Modular Hospital that the company had built in Merauke Regency, Papua , the. The inauguration was carried out directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo on Sunday (03/10) in Tanah Miring, Merauke Regency, Papua Province. The inauguration was also attended by Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives Puan Maharani, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono. The inauguration of this health facility was also attended by SVP PP Building Division Andek Prabowo and other officials. The inauguration ceremony took place at the project site by implementing strict health protocols related to Covid-19. LB Moerdani hospital was inaugurated by President Joko Widodo on Sunday (3/10). “The construction project for the TNI LB Moerdani Modular General Hospital, located in Merauke Regency, was completed in just 28 days. This project belonging to the Indonesian Ministry of Defense began in early September 2021 and could be completed in early October 2021 while still focusing on the quality of the work of the TPPP, ”said PP chairman Novel Arsyad, in a statement received. Daily Investor in Jakarta, Tuesday (5/10). PP as the contractor of this modular hospital, according to him, is responsible for working on structural works, architectural works, mechanical works, electrical works, electronic works, medical works (gas works medical, etc.). bedhead, nurse call, and fan), the purchase of medical equipment and the countryside. The hospital has a total capacity of 201 beds. “With the completion of construction on the project, we hope that the modular hospital can be of use to the surrounding community,” Novel said. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo in his speech said that the TNI LB Moerdani Modular General Hospital could be used to support the implementation and after the week

National Sports (PON) XX Papua. “Because the cases of Covid-19 have decreased, this hospital can support the implementation of XX PON in Papua. Meanwhile, after PON, this hospital can be used to serve the whole community, ”Jokowi said. He said this hospital is urgently needed to help sick people with fast, easy and affordable health services. “I advise that this hospital be best used to serve the whole community with fast and comfortable service,” he said. The TNI LB Moerdani modular general hospital has complete facilities, ranging from inpatient rooms to radiology and pharmacy. Not only that, the hospital has facilities for a quarantine room, laboratory, emergency room (IGD) and operating room. Publisher: Parluhutan ([email protected])

