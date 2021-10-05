“I have the Pfizer vaccine”





Yahoo Finance Adam Shapiro speaks with former President Donald Trump about COVID-19 vaccines.

Video transcript

AKIKO FUJITA: Speaking now about the trade war, former President Trump, of course, initiated it. Now he weighs in on the vaccine recalls debate by speaking to our own Adam Shapiro in a fairly broad conversation.

Let’s bring Adam in to find out more about what Trump had to say. Adam.

ADAM SHAPIRO: Yeah, and you can hear what the former president has to say about everything in our 3:00 pm hour. But when it comes to COVID vaccines, remember Donald Trump a year ago was just recovering from his own COVID-19 infection, as was his wife, then First Lady Melania Trump.

We will learn later that after their recovery, the Trumps were vaccinated against COVID-19. They never revealed what that vaccine was until we spoke with the former president, and here is what he told us.

DONALD TRUMP: Well, I had the Pfizer, and I would have been very happy with any of them. I thought a really bad statement was when they took a break from Johnson & Johnson. I think it scared people. It was a bad thing to do. At the time they took the hiatus, there were six people who maybe struggled out of the millions that got it, but I think the hiatus was a really bad thing to do.

ADAM SHAPIRO: Mr. President, you’ve talked a lot about your good health, and I’m curious, could you get the reminder?

DONALD TRUMP: Well, if I felt it was necessary. I guess I have kind of a double shot because as you know I got it, I got over it pretty well. I don’t think I had it like the press – like the media said. You know, they made it difficult. Not pleasant, but I had it. I recovered.

Me, in addition to that, I had the blow. I mean, I’m someone who tells people I wish they would get it. I also want them to have their freedoms, et cetera. But I got the double hit.

What if I felt it was necessary – and let’s see where it all goes. I mean, I would have … I was surprised. I thought it would have been gone long before now. You know, you don’t hear Biden being criticized for this thing going on, in some cases, you know, very, very big numbers.

The story continues

Mr. ADAM SHAPIRO: It’s … Mr. President, it’s dragging on. But when I mentioned that you told your supporters to get the shot, some of them booed. And current data shows us that it’s the unvaccinated that is contributing to why this persists. What do you say to these people?

DONALD TRUMP: Well, you know what’s interesting? When I was president, everyone wanted to get vaccinated, everyone. There was a rush to get it. You haven’t heard anything about warrants. You haven’t heard a thing about oh, gee, people don’t want to take it.

After I leave people don’t want to take it, and it’s very interesting, and I think it’s because they don’t trust Biden. They don’t trust the administration. As you know it–

ADAM SHAPIRO: Don’t you think that’s vaccine misinformation?

DONALD TRUMP: –Vice President – Vice President– no. Vice-President Harris made some very nasty comments, and I think people may have taken that seriously, which he said. But, you know, I think they damaged the vaccine. Now they’re trying to get everyone to take it.

But I’ll say – and I think you’ll agree – when I was president there was a rush to get it. Everyone wanted to have it. It was only after that that you started to hear this.

ADAM SHAPIRO: And a reminder that we didn’t learn the Trumps had received the vaccine until they left Washington. We found out in March.

Coming up today at 3:00 p.m. when we air the full unedited interview, you’ll hear Donald Trump talk about raising the debt ceiling, in reaction to Mitch McConnell, who says Trump lost the election – this he did in 2020 – and then also talk about Steve Bannon. Remember, Mr Bannon was quoted as saying on January 5 that all hell would break loose tomorrow, referring to what we now call the insurgency, the attack on the United States Capitol. I asked Donald Trump about his relationship with Steve Bannon, and you’ll hear what he had to say at 3:00 p.m. Akiko.

AKIKO FUJITA: Okay. Lots of people will watch. Adam Shapiro, thank you very much for bringing us this interview.

