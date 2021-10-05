MPAs surrender to KP Assembly in rare protest





PESHAWAR: In order to register a protest against the increase in the prices of petroleum products, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, a member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) of the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PMLN), on Monday visited the ‘Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by bike.

On a bicycle, Ikhtiar Wali came to the assembly from the MPA hostel with his party MP Sobia Shahid. Addressing the media after reaching the assembly premises, Ikhtiar Wali said his symbolic protest was meant to remind Prime Minister Imran Khan that he should stick to his statement before he came to power and ride a bike like Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Asking a question, he asked when Imran Khan would honor his promise, adding that he (Imran Khan) had forced the nation to follow the Dutch prime minister after his government raised the price of gasoline to Rs127 per liter but that ‘he himself used a helicopter to come to the home office.

He said commodity prices have become beyond the reach of ordinary people because of the frequent rate hikes on petroleum products. Nowshera’s lawmaker said Pakistani leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including Prime Minister Imran Khan, used to say the leaders robbed the people by raising prices.

Ikhtiar Wali said Imran Khan promised that if elected to power he would sell petrol at Rs40 per liter, but instead of keeping the pre-2018 POL price of Rs67, he was recently increased to Rs127. The PMLN legislator demanded that the prices of petroleum products be lowered.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Gilgit-Baltistan, Amjad Zaidi, visited the KP Assembly on Monday. He was received by KP Mushtaq Assembly Speaker Ahmad Ghani, Vice President Mahmood Jan, Law Minister Fazal Shakoor, MPs Ziaullah Bangash, Abdus Salam, Sahibzada Sanaullah and Bilawal Afridi.

The two speakers discussed issues of common interest and agreed to visits by parliamentary delegations to the two assemblies. Mushtaq Ghani presented the shield of the KP Assembly to Amjad Zaidi, who then watched the Assembly debates. Later, during the assembly affair, Mian Nisar Gul, member of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF), raised the issue of regularization of doctors on a point of order. He said that some time ago with members of the Treasury he had talks with medics demonstrating outside the assembly building.

Mushtaq Ghani had decided to hold negotiations with the protesting doctors, after which he and the members of the Treasury held talks and assured them of the solution to their problems.

Mian Nisar Gul said the government had assured doctors that it would solve their problems but that no development could be done so far and that doctors were calling him to remind him of the assurances. He added that he would withdraw from the deal.

In his response, Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai said the problem would be resolved, saying that if doctors needed jobs, the government needed their services. Bilawal Afridi of the Balochistan Awami Party, through a motion to adjourn, called for an investigation into the recruitment of the health ministry in the merged districts, but the Minister of Labor and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai, said that the Chief Minister had already ordered an investigation into the matter and that the mover would have to await his outcome. .

President Mushtaq Ghani has ruled that the investigation report should be presented to the House. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was presented to the House before the adjournment to meet again at 2 p.m. on October 18.

