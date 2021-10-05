‘I like the guy’: Boris Johnson tells Mark Drakeford to call him more





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has responded to criticism that he has not maintained a dialogue with Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford during the pandemic by saying: ‘I love the guy’. In an interview with Adrian Masters, political editor of ITV Wales, the PM was warned of repeated criticism by Mr Drakeford over the past 18 months that there had been no regular contact between the leaders of the decentralized nations and the man in charge of No. 10 Downing Street. “He keeps saying by the way that I never call him, well, he never calls me – I mean come on – it takes two to tango,” Mr Johnson said. “I like the guy but he’s not on the phone with me all the time [and] I keep reading in the papers: Mark Drakeford blames Boris Johnson for not calling him – well come on, you know he always can – if he really wants to have a conversation then he can call me. ” In September 2020, the Prime Ministers of Wales and Scotland both said Mr Johnson was not speaking to them directly. At one point Mr Drakeford accused the Prime Minister of ‘disrespecting the people of Wales’ after the Prime Minister ignored a letter asking him to prevent people from traveling to Wales from from areas of England with high rates of coronavirus infection. They clashed over approaches to the pandemic and projects such as the M4 relief road, which Mr Drakeford canceled, but Mr Johnson continued to say he would continue despite it being government responsibility decentralized. Mr Drakeford said there was a “vacancy” in the heart of the UK government. In March 2021, he said his relationship with Mr Johnson was “at a distance”, revealing that he had only had one suitable meeting with the Prime Minister. The S4C documentary behind the scenes Prime Minister in the event of a pandemic (Prime Minister on Pandemic) surprised Mr Drakeford, calling Mr Johnson “really, really awful”. Mr Drakeford has stepped up his criticism of the Prime Minister in recent weeks. He used his conference speech in Brighton to call his government “incompetent to the end” and said his handling of the fuel shortage was “arrogant”. He also criticized Universal Credit’s “shortsighted” cuts. You can read it here. The Conservative Party is currently holding its annual conference in Manchester. For the latest WalesOnline email updates, including our daily Wales Matters briefing on key issues affecting the nation, click here

