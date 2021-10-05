Politics
Covid covers autocrats’ takeover in higher education
The Covid pandemic has provided additional cover to the many governments already targeting universities with their neo-nationalist rhetoric, a professor warned.
John Aubrey Douglass, senior researcher and research professor at the University of California, Berkeleys Center for Studies in Higher Education, said nationalism is being used in China and Russia as a tool to revive old and new forms of control. and repression.
In these two countries, Professor Douglass saidTimes Higher Education,you see clear efforts to make universities less self-sufficient and to ensure party loyalists are in the driver’s seat. He could feel the results even in his own class: when I used to ask a difficult question to Chinese students about China, they would respond. They don’t do that anymore. It had also proven difficult to find someone based in China who could provide an honest analytical discussion of developments there.
These themes are explored in a new collection edited by Professor Douglass, Neo-nationalism and universities: populists, autocrats and the future of higher education, which covers everything from Brexit and Trumpism to developments in Brazil and Turkey, Poland and Singapore.
One of the analytical tools described in Professor Douglass’ book can help us track what is happening in particular countries. All over the world, the main universities carry out a range of activities, ranging from their basic societal role to the training of the local workforce, the development of the economy and the preservation of the national culture to global engagement, social problem solving and critical analysis of society. A change in the balance of these activities can be an indicator of the political pressures to which universities are subjected.
In the past, universities helped support nationalism by developing eugenics and racial science. So how far are they active players in neo-nationalism today? Professor Douglass acknowledged that they could sometimes contribute to the intellectual side of rationalizing nationalism, but he was more concerned with how they were forced into compliance by political pressures on institutions.
There is not much room for institutions to criticize the party or the evils of society, he explained. He pointed out, for example, the massive dismissal of more than a thousand professors and teachers in Turkey. It has left academics in what he called civilian death mode, they can’t find jobs, they can’t leave.
Hong Kong provided another powerful example. When they started working on the book, recalls Professor Douglass, I think we still had a small ray of hope that the One China Two Systems approach might be adopted. Students were major components of the democracy movement, and one would have expected university leaders, who were largely Western-trained and inherited the values of the British system, to offer them support. Yet in the event, the most understandable turned out to be very frightened and very cautious. They are trying to be constructive on engagement with mainland China. There were only a few academics, who were jailed, who were engaged with the protesters.
The pandemic was probably making an already bad situation even worse.
In the more authoritarian states in particular, argued Professor Douglass, Covid has covered the directions they are already taking. The simplest example was to restrict gatherings for protests. Additionally, despite the tremendous achievements scientists have made in developing effective vaccines, it is not very clear whether this will make a significant difference to populations in many parts of the world Bolsanaro is still in power in Brazil and retains strong support. for its anti-science approach. . Concerns about masks and vaccines as well as environmentalism were also being exploited effectively by neo-nationalists elsewhere.
Asked what Western universities could do to sort out the fate of institutions in other countries, Professor Douglass pointed to a limited range of options. Best practice consortia could offer some kind of moral support, showcase global interaction, and attract foreign academic talent.
We want our universities to be agents of social change, reflected Professor Douglass, citing student movements for civil rights and against apartheid. Still, it had to be recognized that such moves could backfire on us: Tiananmen Square was an important moment, but at least it contributed to the right turn under Xi. [Jinping].
Sources
2/ https://www.timeshighereducation.com/news/covid-provides-cover-autocrats-higher-education-power-grab
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
