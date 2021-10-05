President Joko Widodo leads the 76th Indonesian Armed Forces Day commemoration ceremony





President Joko Widodo, acting as Inspector of Ceremonies, led the 76th Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) Day commemoration ceremony held at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. The This year’s commemoration theme was “United Fighters, We Will Win”. Colonel Inf. Tunjung Setiabudi acted as the commander of the ceremony during the commemoration which was held in a limited manner by implementing the strict sanitary protocol. During this time, Brigadier General Novi Helmy Prasetya acted as the ceremonial officer. Beginning the ceremony, President Joko Widodo led a minute of silence for the spirits of the fallen heroes. Then Lieutenant Pnb. Gilang Bella Mukti guides the pronunciation of Sapta Marga. On this occasion, President Joko Widodo also presented the honors to three representatives who received the honors. The related Presidential Decree (Keppres) was read by the Presidential Military Secretary, Marsda TNI Mr. Tonny Harjono, namely: Presidential decree n ° 95 / TK / TH 2021 of September 20, 2021 concerning the attribution of the star of honor for the star Kartika Eka Paki Nararya to Colonel Inf Anwar, Wadanpusdiklatpassus Kopassus; Presidential Decree number 19 / TK / TH 2021 of April 15, 2021 concerning the attribution of the Star of Honor Jalasena Nararya to Captain (T) Rohani Sapporo Noor, Wadanden 6 Satkopaska Koarmada I; and Presidential Decree No. 15 / TK / TH 2021 of March 26, 2021, regarding the awarding of the honorary star Swa Bhuwana Forced Nararya to Sergeant Wawan Agus Setiawan, Ba Pamfik of the Pom Unit of Husein Sastranegara Air Base. In his mandate, the Head of State, on behalf of the people, the nation and the State, conveyed his congratulations on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the TNI. The President also expressed his highest appreciation for the role and hard work of all ranks of TNI. “The people, nation and country also convey the highest appreciation to the ranks of TNI which has always been the primary guardian of the nation’s sovereignty, maintaining the integrity of the territory of the Republic of Indonesia based on the Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution, and protecting the nation of Indonesia and all Indonesian bloodshed from all threats and unrest, ”the president said. After handing over the mandate and the completion of the memorial service procession, the Head of State and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and Mrs. Wury Ma’ruf Amin headed to the Seats on the Merdeka Palace terrace to witness the giant red and white flag helicopter attraction and also attractions flight pass TNI fighter planes. The President also took the time to greet the representatives of the TNI soldiers who attended the ceremony by videoconference from various regions, both at home and abroad. The soldiers who were greeted by the President on this occasion were: TNI soldiers serving in the Overseas Task Force (Yonmek’s UNIFIL) in Lebanon; TNI soldiers serving on the islands / external borders of Indonesia at Ndana Rote, east of Nusa Tenggara; TNI soldiers serving on KRI Multatuli-561 in the waters north of Natuna; TNI soldiers serving with the Pamtas RI-MLY Yonmek 643 / WNS task force in Entikong, West Kalimantan; and TNI soldiers on duty at Indrapura Field Hospital in Surabaya. Limited invitations were present directly to the commemoration ceremony, including Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md., Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, TNI Commander, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, the head of the national police, General Pol. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Army Chief of Staff, General TNI Andika Perkasa, Navy Chief of Staff, Admiral Yudo Margono, and Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo.

