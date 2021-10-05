“Why is this man free?” Priyanka Gandhi asks Prime Minister Modi a question about Lakhimpur | Latest India News





Minutes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schedule in Lucknow, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted a video questioning the Prime Minister after the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. She urged the prime minister to listen to farmers’ demands and do them justice. Read also | In the aftermath of the clashes, the hamlet of UP turns into a fortress “I heard that you are coming to Lucknow for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Have you seen this video? (She was holding a cell phone showing a jeep passing over a group of farmers, which Gandhi said was from Lakhimpur Kheri) Why was this man not arrested? Leaders like us who want to visit Lakhimpur Kheri have been detained without FIR, I want to know why this man is free? Gandhi said in the video. She also asked why Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni was not sacked. The farmers claimed that the vehicle that crushed farmers on Sunday in Tikonia in Lakhimpur Kheri was part of the convoy of Teni’s son Ashish. “When you sit on the stage for the Azadi ka Mahotsav festival today Modiji, remember that we got our independence thanks to the farmers. Even today, their sons protect our borders. Our farmers have been confused for months and have raised their voices, but you have ignored them, ”added the Secretary General of Congress in the video. “I urge you to come to Lakhimpur and understand the pain of the farmer who is the soul of this country. It is your duty to protect them,” Gandhi added. PM Modi comes to Lucknow to unveil 75 urban development projects in Uttar Pradesh. It will digitally hand over the keys to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and will also interact virtually with beneficiaries of the Uttar Pradesh program. Priyanka Gandhi and the Congress Party attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh and Central, accusing them of not caring about farmers. Gandhi, the congressional official for eastern Uttar Pradesh, was heading towards Lakhimpur Kheri but was arrested in Sitapur on Monday. She was held there in a guest house. In addition to Priyanka Gandhi, State Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu, National Secretary Dheeraj Gurjar, National Youth Congress President BV Srinivas and MLC Party Deepak Singh are also in detention, said vice chairman of the Media and Communication Congress, Pankaj Srivastava. Eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, as agricultural leaders returned after staging a protest against the Center’s three agricultural laws. While protesters claimed that the car of the Union minister’s son mowed down four of them, police said four more died after being beaten by farmers. Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni denied all allegations against his son and claimed that the protesters first threw stones because of which the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the crash. On Tuesday, the state government successfully completed negotiations with the farmers, after which they ended their protest. The insurances include compensation for family members of killed farmers, government employment for a family member of the deceased (based on qualification) and FIR against the minister and his son.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/why-this-man-is-free-priyanka-gandhi-poses-question-for-pm-modi-on-lakhimpur-101633411585925.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos