US envoy Sullivan to meet top Chinese diplomat Yang this week – media





US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan holds a press briefing on the situation in Afghanistan at the White House in Washington, United States, August 17, 2021. REUTERS / Leah Millis

BEIJING, Oct.5 (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser will meet with China’s top diplomat in Switzerland on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the South China Morning Post noted, at a time when tension is mounting on several issues including Taiwan. “They aim to rebuild communication channels and implement the consensus reached between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden,” the newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing an official familiar with the arrangements for the meeting between Jake Sullivan and Yang Jiechi. China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. Relations between China and the United States have deteriorated sharply under former US President Donald Trump, and the Biden administration has kept pressure on China on a range of issues ranging from Hong Kong and the Xinjiang region to origins of COVID-19. China has also been irritated by increased US support for Taiwan, believing the US is in collusion with forces there seeking official independence for the island, a red line for Beijing. Read more China claims Taiwan as its own territory, which should be taken by force if necessary. Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend its freedoms and democracy. In recent days, Taiwan has reported that 148 Chinese Air Force planes were flying in the island’s air defense zone, and Taiwanese government officials have said it must be on alert for Chinese military activity. “exaggerated”. This week’s talks would be another round of face-to-face talks between officials from both powers since Biden took office, with little concrete progress in previous meetings. At the end of July, Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the second-ranking US diplomat, had face-to-face talks with Xie Feng, a Chinese vice minister of foreign affairs, in the Chinese port city of Tianjin. No specific outcome was agreed and the prospect of a meeting between Biden and Xi was not discussed, senior U.S. administration officials said at the time. Read more In high-level talks in Alaska in March, Chinese officials including Yang Jiechi denounced the state of US democracy, while US officials accused the Chinese delegation of demagoguery. Reporting by Ryan Woo in Beijing and Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill, Robert Birsel Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

