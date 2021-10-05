Politics
Tory MP attacks Boris Johnson for failing young people
A Conservative MP has told Boris Johnson’s government about its record in helping vulnerable children, accusing it of “failing young people”.
Christian Wakeford, MP for Bury South, said “toxic tribal politics” and different government departments clashing over resources meant Johnson’s “leveling” program was in danger of failing in North America. England.
Wakeford said at the “Bright Blue and Poverty2Solutions” event at the Conservative Party conference: If we fail our young people, we fail their future.
What are we doing about the impact on the health of our children?
“If you are not in the right frame of mind to learn, remedial lessons are useless.
“We need a more holistic view of what our young people were doing.
Wakeford is among the cohort of Tory MPs who won seats in traditionally Labor countries, dubbed the Red Wall and helped secure Johnson’s overwhelming majority in 2019.
However, they are also a cohort that is increasingly frustrated by government policies, especially with regard to financial support to their regions and cuts in benefits.
Recent polls have shown voters who have defected from Labor may already be disillusioned with the Conservative Party, with a poll released on Monday suggesting the party would lose up to 32 Red Wall seats to Labor if an election takes place tomorrow.
The Northern Research Group, compromising 50 Tory Red Wall MPs, wrote Johnson in 2020 to demand a post-COVID economic stimulus package for their regions.
[We are concerned] that the cost of COVID could be paid by the degradation of the upgrade program, and that northern ridings like ours will be left behind, they wrote in their letter.
We believe it would threaten to undermine the hard-earned government tenure in December [2019].
Wakeford criticized the relationship between local government and central government, saying the government is not working together.
You have the DWP saying it’s our budget, then you have the education saying it’s our budget, and it’s almost like a competition over who can hang on the most rather than how can- we work better together, he said.
Compromise is not a bad word.
“Tribal politics have become so toxic”
Wakeford also spoke of attending an event on the sidelines of the Conservative Party conference with two trade unionists and left-wing Labor MP Barry Gardiner.
“It was weird,” he said.
But that’s what compromise looks like – that’s what meaningful adult conversation looks like.
He added: Tribal politics have become so toxic in the last six years leading up to Brexit that we have to work together or we will get nowhere.
He also said he would be happy to work with Andy Burnham and Marcus Rashford on social issues around child poverty, echoing Rashford and saying it’s never the child’s fault.
I don’t care who I work with as long as I get where I want to, he said. If that means working with Andy Burnham, fine if it means working with Marcus Rashford, fine.
Manchester Mayor Burnham and Rashford have been thorns in the side of the government during the pandemic.
In the fall of 2020, Burnham lambasted the government for what he called a lack of equitable support for the North.
He refused to lock down his region without further financial support, a move that earned him the name of King of the North.
Last year, Rashford launched a successful campaign to get a turnaround on government plans to end free school meals for children in low-income families during school vacations.
‘It’s wrong’
Rashford also spoke out against governments cut off from universal credit, something Wakeford also echoed.
The increase, introduced in response to the pandemic, is to be phased out this week, leaving benefit recipients 20 less per week, a reduction of around $ 6 billion across the country.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced an investment of $ 500 million to help people find work.
Now is absolutely not the time to think about it, Wakeford said, citing the end of the holiday program, the fuel crisis and rising food prices.
There are [a fiscal] argument for [cutting Universal Credit but] now is clearly the wrong time, he said. I’m not necessarily okay with removing it in its entirety, anyway. It’s wrong.
Wakeford also said lessons had not been learned in the past ten years of consecutive Conservative governments.
In short, we have not learned the lessons of 11 years in parliament, he said. We had a great opportunity for our 10 year anniversary [of winning in 2010] to review, we did not.
We keep talking about all of these fantastic strategies for moving forward, but 18 months later there isn’t a pen on paper that has been put forward.
He added: We just need to do something about it, from a public health point of view, from an education point of view.
Having this discussion now is very depressing, it’s not rocket science.
