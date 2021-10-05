Pandora Revelations – Journal – DAWN.COM





THE Pandora Papers caused a sensation, but did not trigger a political earthquake like the Panama Papers. Released on Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the documents list thousands of prominent people with offshore accounts, raising questions as to whether or not these were legally declared or not on the books to park funds that may not have any bank money.

The list of Pakistanis in the Pandora Papers includes politicians, including close associates of Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as retired military personnel, businessmen and media owners. Since publication, many of those named have offered explanations that may or may not withstand scrutiny. The prime minister has reportedly ordered all those named to be investigated.

This is a good step. However, it should be borne in mind that owning an offshore company per se is not illegal. Such a business can provide a legitimate way to minimize taxation and accumulate other benefits. It is also true that offshore companies, hidden under false or other names, are used to hide the proceeds of crime and corruption. ICIJ reporters have done a commendable job uncovering the details of these companies and forcing the owners to disclose their money or prepare to face the law.

Read: What are offshore companies and are they legal?

Those who expected sensational disclosures like the Panama leaks may be disappointed, but the Pandora Papers provide enough documentation for the government to thoroughly investigate and determine which Pakistanis among those named can justify their business ownership and who owes it. be put on the dock. Many of those appointees are associated with government, including Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, and they must come under official scrutiny.

As Prime Minister Imran Khan has so often argued in opposition, such a review can never have the desired impact as long as those polled remain in their official posts. It is therefore in the correctness of things that the Prime Minister asks all members of his government who appear in the Pandora Papers to leave their functions until the investigations are completed. If they are found innocent, they can resume their duties, and if they are found guilty of wrongdoing, they must be prosecuted according to the law. Mr Khan will win kudos for doing what he has always stood for. This is the first test case in this regard and it is hoped that the Prime Minister will do the right thing. Meanwhile, the Minister of Information has done his government no service by tweeting false information as it turns out that Maryam Nawaz’s son also owns offshore companies. Greater responsibility is expected from those in high office.

Posted in Dawn, le 5 October 2021

