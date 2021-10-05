Who are the smartest stock market investors among the ministers in the Modi government?





India’s benchmark Sensex and Nifty indexes ended 2020-2021 with gains of around 70%, the highest in 11 years. India’s market capitalization soared more than 80% during the year – from 91 trillion rupees to 204 trillion rupees. The stock market performance which translated into profits for some of the main government ministers, also reveals statements submitted with the Prime Minister’s office. The net worth of Home Affairs and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah rose 32% to almost Rs 38 crore in FY21. This was mainly due to a 74% jump in the value of the shares he held. He declared the total value of his securities at Rs 24.5 crore as of March 31, 2021, up from Rs 13.5 crore the previous year. Its portfolio includes Rs 19.7 crore of inherited securities and Rs 3.78 crore of purchased securities. According to the affidavit Shah submitted to the electoral commission in 2019, his listed equity portfolio consisted of more than 190 stocks. Its main holdings include Reliance Industries, L&T Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki and ITC. The value of shares in the portfolio of Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal rose 96% to Rs 5.33 crore, from Rs 2.72 crore in FY20. Among the wealthiest ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, Goyal also saw his net worth rise by Rs 2.8 crore, or 10%, to Rs 30.26 crore. Meanwhile, Franklin Templeton’s credit crunch impacted the assets of Oil Minister Hardeep Puri. Its disclosure shows investments worth Rs 18.6 lakh in the Franklin Credit Risk Fund, one of six programs voluntarily liquidated by the fund house last year. The program had devalued the value of its exposure to the debt of YES Bank and Vodafone Idea after creating separate portfolios. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was inducted into the Union Cabinet in July, held three listed shares – Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, L&T and Vedanta – which together were worth Rs 6.23 lakh. Another new face in the Union cabinet, Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, has declared investments in mutual funds to the tune of around Rs 11 lakh. His holdings in MF represent a tiny part of his total assets of Rs 35.4 crore. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar have no exposure to the stock market, and they have seen only a marginal increase in their net worth. While Sitharaman’s asset value was almost unchanged from Rs 1.4 crore in its FY20 disclosure, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s total assets declined slightly from 5.21 crore from Rs to Rs 4.93 crore. And, finally, the latest statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his net worth as of March 31st at Rs 3.07 crore. This is an increase of almost Rs 22 lakh from Rs 2.85 crore last year, which represents a jump of 7%. PM Modi does not have any investments in the stock market or in mutual funds. Its assets increased mainly as a result of income from bank term deposits.

