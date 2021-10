TNI anniversary, Jokowi salutes Natuna Sea soldiers to those serving in Lebanon

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi served as Ceremonial Inspector at the 76th TNI Day Commemoration Ceremony held at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. The theme of this year’s commemoration was “United, Fighter , we win “. Colonel Inf. Tunjung Setiabudi acted as ceremonial commander during the commemoration CABANE TNI by applying the strict sanitary protocol. During this time, Brigadier General Novi Helmy Prasetya acted as the ceremonial officer. The ceremony began with a minute’s silence for the spirits of the fallen heroes. Then Lieutenant Pnb. Gilang Bella Mukti guides the pronunciation of Sapta Marga. On this occasion, Jokowi also awarded the honors to three representatives of the TNI three-dimensional honors recipients. In his remarks, Jokowi wished TNI a happy 76th birthday. The President also expressed his highest appreciation for the role and hard work of all ranks of TNI. “The people, nation and state also express their highest appreciation to the ranks of the TNI who have always been the main guardians of the nation’s sovereignty, safeguard the territorial integrity of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia based on the Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution, and protect the nation of Indonesia and all the bloodshed of Indonesia from all threats and disturbances, ”Jokowi said. After handing over the warrant and completing the memorial service procession, Jokowi and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and Ms. Wury Ma’ruf Amin sat on the terrace of Merdeka Palace to attend the ‘helicopter. attraction displaying the giant red and white flag as well as other attractions. He also took the time to greet the representatives of the TNI soldiers who attended the ceremony by videoconference from various regions, both at home and abroad. The soldiers who were greeted by the President on this occasion were: 1. TNI soldiers serving in the foreign intervention force (Yonmek UNIFIL) in Lebanon;

2. TNI soldiers serving on the islands / external borders of Indonesia at Ndana Rote, east of Nusa Tenggara;

3. TNI soldiers on duty at KRI Multatuli-561 in the waters north of Natuna;

4. TNI soldiers serving with the Pamtas RI-MLY Yonmek 643 / WNS task force in Entikong, West Kalimantan; and

5. TNI soldiers on duty at Indrapura Field Hospital, Surabaya. The commemoration ceremony took place in the presence of a number of state officials. Among them are Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md, Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, Chief of National Police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, the Chief of Staff of the Army, General TNI Andika Perkasa, the Chief of Staff. of the Indonesian armed forces. Admiral of the Navy Yudo Margono, to the Chief of Staff TNI Air Force Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo. Read: TNI anniversary, Jokowi orders to shift defense spending to investment policy

