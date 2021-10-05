Pandora Papers Reveals 700 Pakistani Offshore Assets, Including Imran Khan’s Cabinet Members





The ICIJ said key members of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s inner circle, including cabinet ministers, their families and major funders, have secretly detained an array of companies and trusts holding millions of dollars. of hidden wealth, The Express Tribune reported. The ICIJ said military leaders were also involved. Tension between political parties has intensified since the announcement that details of the leaked papers would be shared. Among those whose holdings have been disclosed are Imran’s finance minister, Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin, and his family, as well as the son of Imran’s former adviser. on Waqar Masood Khan finances and income. The records also reveal overseas transactions from one of Pakistan’s top Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) donors, Arif Naqvi, who faces fraud charges in the United States, The Express Tribune reported. Journalist Umar Cheema, who along with his colleague from a newspaper Fakhar Durrani was part of the ICIJ investigations which revealed that more than 700 Pakistanis were named in the Pandora Papers and that they secretly displaced millions of people abroad. He said it was now up to the authorities concerned to move forward. Apparently, much of the space in the ICIJ story on Pakistan is devoted to explaining the context and efforts have been made to connect the dots. television. The history of the ICIJ does not reveal all the names or provide any links of all the Pakistanis whose names claimed to be found in the secret documents, reported The Express Tribune. Names revealed include Tarin, Senator Faisal Vawda, Moonis Elahi of PML-Q, Ali Dar, son of Ishaq Dar, Sharjeel Memon of PPP, brother of Minister of Industries and Production, Khusro Bakhtiar, leader of the PTI Abdul Aleem Khan, Mir Shakeelur Rehman, CEO of Axact Shoaib Sheikh, among others who are said to have ties to offshore companies. The ICIJ Records show that the ruling party’s key political ally, Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, planned to put the proceeds of an allegedly corrupt trade deal into a secret trust, hiding it from Pakistani tax authorities. They said Omer Bakhtiar, Khusro Bakhtiar’s brother, transferred a million dollar apartment in London’s Chelsea district to his elderly mother through an offshore company in 2018, The Express reported. Tribune. Waqar Masood Khan’s son was part owner of a company based in the British Virgin Islands. The report says former PTI water resources minister Faisal Vawda set up an offshore company in 2012 to invest in UK properties, the ICIJ said. The ICIJ claimed that Naqvi, the financier and main donor of Imran’s campaign in 2013, owned several companies and another prominent businessman and other PTI donor, Tariq Shafi, held $ 215 million per through offshore companies. , acquired $ 1.2 million worth of apartments in London through a discreet offshore transaction. The Pandora Papers also reveal that Raja Nadir Pervez, a retired army lieutenant colonel and former government minister, owned BVI-registered International Finance and Equipment Ltd, The Express Tribune reported. influential who appears in the leaked documents is Major General Nusrat Naeem, former Director General of ISI l Counterintelligence. He owned a BVI company, Afghan Oil and Gas Ltd, which was registered in 2009, shortly after his retirement. allies – who have hidden assets abroad. The ICIJ’s investigation is the result of 600 journalists in 117 countries who spent months studying around 11.9 million documents that leaked from the offshore environment, The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sify.com/news/pandora-papers-reveals-700-pakistanis-offshore-assets-including-imran-khans-cabinet-members-news-international-vkesTcjbigcgh.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos