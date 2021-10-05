EU leaders seek to unite on how to take on China, US

Brussels (AFP)

EU leaders will have a tough discussion on Europe’s place in the world on Tuesday as they seek to unite on how to approach relations with the Chinese and US superpowers.

The 27 heads of state and government are expected to converge on Brdo Castle in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Slovenia, the country which currently holds the rotating EU presidency.

Although no concrete results are expected from the meeting, “this is the first time that the leaders have met since June, and with all that has happened, it seems like a long time ago,” said a senior EU diplomat.

The dinner takes place on the eve of an EU-Western Balkans summit at which countries east of the bloc will seek assurances about their eventual membership of the European Union.

During the dinner, the leaders will have a “strategic discussion on the role of the Union on the international scene”, according to an invitation letter sent by the head of the Council of the EU Charles Michel, the former Belgian Prime Minister who organizes the summits.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to warn his partners again that Washington’s close allegiance to Europe is no longer a given, with Paris still fearing the cancellation of a huge submarine contract in favor of the United States .

“It would be a mistake to pretend nothing happened,” a French presidency source said ahead of the talks.

France was furious last month when Australia canceled an agreement for French submarines worth tens of billions of dollars, saying it would pursue US nuclear versions as tensions rise with China .

EU partners have expressed their solidarity with Paris to varying degrees, with the Baltic and Nordic countries reluctant to criticize the Cold War superpower they see as their ultimate protector against Russia.

– Afghanistan course –

The submarine debacle came weeks after the United States withdrew its troops after a two-decade presence in Afghanistan, seeing the Taliban take power and catching the Europeans by surprise.

Under NATO auspices, the Europeans provided troops and were major donors to the overthrown Afghan regime and warned that they would not recognize the Taliban government, largely made up of Islamic extremists and without women.

The collapse in Afghanistan – in addition to the fallout from the submarines – has given new impetus to those pushing the EU to develop its own military capabilities, with France leading the charge.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the EU’s most influential leader of the past 15 years, will be present as coalition talks advance a few inches in Berlin to find the government to replace her.

Merkel’s cautious, pro-US strategy has dominated Europe and her impending departure will see leaders like Macron, Italy’s Mario Draghi and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte looking to win.

As the leader of Germany, the EU’s export powerhouse, Merkel has also always encouraged close ties with China, but this has also proven more difficult to defend as the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping becomes more centralized and intransigent.

Ties with Beijing were further complicated when an EU-China investment deal wanted by Germany was put on hold indefinitely after the two sides traded tit for tat sanctions on the treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in China.

Spain will highlight more immediate concerns, calling for a bold response from the EU to focus instead on the sudden surge in energy prices, with France, Greece and Poland also seeking action.

The European Commission is expected to come up with short-term solutions to the energy crisis on Tuesday, with further discussion by leaders at a summit on October 21-22.

