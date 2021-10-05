New Trump Super PAC formed over misconduct accusations





Former President Donald J. Trump’s allies formed a new super PAC days after Corey Lewandowski, former Mr Trumps campaign manager and head of one of the biggest pro-Trump super PACs, was charged sexual misconduct.

The move, an attempt to isolate Mr. Lewandowski and deny him a role in Mr. Trump’s political operation, creates a new outside group to support the former president as he plans to run for re-election in 2024. This also alludes to the internal uproar that continues to divide the large circle of Trump’s formal and informal advisers.

Last week, a donor to Mr. Trump, Trashelle Odom, made the allegations about Mr. Lewandowski in a statement. Ms Odom accused him of making unwanted sexual advances and touching her inappropriately at a dinner party in Las Vegas.

A spokesman for the former president, Taylor Budowich, said last week that Lewandowski would be removed from his oversight role of the super PAC, Make America Great Again Action, and no longer associated with Trump World.

But Mr Lewandowski told his associates he was not fired. He is one of the two members of the board of directors of the entity. The new super PAC formed as a result, calling itself Make America Great Again, Again! a re-use of Mr. Trumps’ 2016 campaign slogan.

Mr. Lewandowski did not respond to a request for comment.

The new group filed documents with the Federal Election Commission on Friday. It will be led by Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News personality who is dating Mr. Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Whether Mr. Lewandowski will be banned from Trump’s orbit and his network of wealthy donors is far from certain. The former president is known to bring back aides he sacked, including Mr Lewandowski, who was removed from Mr Trumps’ 2016 campaign but continued to have access and an influence in the White House.

