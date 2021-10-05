Sports equipment offered to PM Modi by Olympians at auction





Souvenirs include equipment donated to PM Modi (FILE) New Delhi: From the javelin of Olympian athlete Sumit Antil to the badminton racket of PV Sindhu shuttlecock, the central government is auctioning off players’ sports equipment that was given as a gift or souvenir to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the Ministry of Culture, the proceeds from the auction will be used for the Namami Ganges Project, a program for the conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganges. The third electronic auction round, which started on September 17, is underway and will end on October 7, 2021. Athlete Sumit Antil won the gold medal for India throwing a javelin at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Antil set a staggering record in the men’s javelin throw by winning not only the gold medal, but in breaking his own world record three times in the final with 68.55 meters. Upon his return to India, he presented his signed javelin to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This javelin is now available for auction through the online auction. Commuter PV Sindhu, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, presented her badminton racquet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after returning to India. Ms. Sindhu’s racket was also included in the list of auction items. In addition, the hockey stick with autographs of members of the Indian hockey team who won a medal after 41 years at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was presented to the Prime Minister during their congratulatory ceremony. Now this hockey stick is also up for auction. Likewise, the sports equipment of several Olympic and Paralympic winners, including the closing of Bhavani Devi, were presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and are now being auctioned. Apart from these, many souvenirs, such as the replica of Ayodhya Ram temple presented by Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, wooden replica of Chardham presented by Minister of Tourism of Uttarakhand Satpal Maharaj , a replica of the Rudraksh Convention Center are among the items that are being auctioned. No less than 1,348 memorabilia are auctioned online during this round. Souvenirs include equipment donated to the Prime Minister by the winners of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The last time such an auction took place was in 2019. In this auction, the government earned Rs 15.13 crore. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

