Who received the military star from President Joko Widodo during the commemoration of the 76th anniversary of TNI in Jakarta?





TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID – The commemoration of the 76th anniversary of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) took place in the courtyard of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. As Head of State, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) led the commemoration ceremony. As part of a series of commemoration ceremonies, President Jokowi also awarded military stars. The prize was awarded by Jokowi to 3 3-dimensional TNI soldiers namely Army (AD), Navy (AL) and Air Force (AU). Who are the recipients of the Military Star award? (Update other interesting national, international and regional news here) Based on Presidential Decree No. 15.19.95 / TK 2021 The President’s decision to award the Military Star was read by the President’s Military Secretary, Marshal of the Indonesian Armed Forces, Mohamad Tony Harjono. The award of the Military Star was awarded because the three Soldiers were considered to have performed military duties, demonstrated abilities at extraordinary service beyond the call of duty for advancement and development of TNI. • Twibbon 76th anniversary TNI 2021 version Www.twibbonize.com for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter The Honorary Award for Military Stars is contained in Presidential Decree No. 15,19,95 / TK 2021 regarding the awarding of honorary signs for Kartika Eka Paksi Nararya, Bintang Jalasena Nararya and Bintang Swa Bhuana Paksa Nararya.

